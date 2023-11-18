The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced its intention to develop a number of public bus lines, by making modifications to the routes of these lines, with the aim of improving the daily transportation of passengers to reach their various destinations in the emirate, more smoothly and comfortably.

The amendment will include renaming a number of lines as follows: Replacing Line 11A with Lines 16A and 16B, where Line 16A starts from the Department of Residency and Foreigners Affairs branch in Al Aweer, all the way to the Gold Souq Bus Station, while Line 16B returns in the opposite direction from the Souq Bus Station. Gold to the Residency and Foreigners Affairs Branch in Al Awir.

Line 20 will be replaced with lines 20A and 20B, where line 20A starts from Al Nahda Bus Stop to Warsan 3 Bus Stop, while Line B20 starts in the opposite direction from Warsan 3 Bus Stop to Al Nahda Bus Stop. Line 367 will be replaced with lines 36A and 36B, where line 36A starts from the Silicon Oasis High-B stop to the Etisalat Bus Station, while Line 36B starts in the opposite direction from the Etisalat Bus Station to the Silicon Oasis High-B stop. The aim of taking these measures is to contribute to Improving daily mobility for passengers.

Amendments will also be made to some line routes, namely Line 21, which will not serve the “On Passif” metro station, Line 24, whose route has been reduced in Dubai Festival City, Line 53, whose route has been extended to the International City Bus Station, and Line F17, whose route has been reduced. It starts from the “On Passif” station, and lines F19A and F19B, whose routes were reduced to pass through the Business Bay Metro bus stop to the south side 2, and line H04, which was diverted to pass through Hatta Souq. These amendments also aim to reduce flight time to ensure passengers reach their destinations faster.

As for lines 10, 21, 27, 83, 88, 95, 32C, 91A, X28, As for lines 29, 61 and C26, the location of the Metro Max bus stops, through which these lines pass, has been moved to the Al Jafiliya bus station. The Public Transport Agency of the Roads and Transport Authority will improve the journey times of 33 other bus lines, which are: 5, 15, 21, 24, 28, 31, 34, 44, 50, 51, 53, 61, 64, 95A, 96, C04, C28, E102, F01, F15, F26, F17, F19A, F19B, F24, and F30. And F31, F41, F48 and F53 And F54, F81 and H04.