The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has awarded a contract for the Hessa Street development project, from its intersection with Sheikh Zayed Road to its intersection with Al Khail Road, with a length of 4.5 km. It includes developing four main intersections on Hessa Street, with Sheikh Zayed Road, First Al Khail Street, and Al Asayel Street. , and Al Khail Street, in addition to increasing the number of lanes on Hessa Street from two lanes to four lanes in each direction, which contributes to increasing the street’s capacity by 100%, to reach 8,000 vehicles per hour, and implementing a 13.5 km long bicycle path. The total cost of the project is 689 million dirhams.

The awarding of the project contract comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to complete the development of the infrastructure of the road network, to keep pace with the continuous development witnessed by the Emirate of Dubai, and to accommodate the needs of urban development and population growth, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said: “The Hessa Street development project is one of the most important projects for developing the infrastructure of the road network. The project serves a number of residential and development areas, such as the Al Sufouh Second area, the Al Barsha residential area, and the Jumeirah Village Circle. It is expected that the population of the areas served by the project will reach more than 640 thousand people in 2030,” indicating that the project contributes to increasing the capacity of Hessa Street from 8,000 vehicles per hour in both directions, to 16 thousand vehicles per hour in both directions, with an increase rate of up to 100%.

He added that the project includes developing four main intersections; The first: The intersection of Hessa Street with Sheikh Zayed Road, by implementing a bridge ramp, with a capacity of two lanes, that passes over the route of the Dubai Metro Red Line, and serves traffic heading right from Sheikh Zayed Road to Hessa Street eastward towards Emirates Road. The second: Developing the intersection of Hessa Street with Hessa Street. First Horse, by increasing the number of lanes on the existing bridge of Hessa Street, from three lanes to four lanes in each direction, and implementing irrigated improvements to the surface intersection controlled by traffic lights.

Al Tayer explained that the project includes developing the intersection of Hessa Street with Al Asayel Street as well, and includes increasing the number of lanes on the current bridge from two lanes in each direction to four lanes in each direction along Hessa Street, and implementing traffic improvements at the surface intersection governed by a light signal, as for the fourth intersection. What will be developed within the project is the intersection of Hessa Street with Al Khail Street, which includes the implementation of a direct bridge link, and serves traffic heading from Hessa Street to Al Khail Street north, towards Sharjah, consisting of two lanes. He said: The project includes the implementation of paths for bicycles and electric scooters with a length of 13.5 kilometers and a width of 4.5 meters, including 2.5 meters for the path for bicycles and scooters, and two meters for the pedestrian path. The path connects the Al Sufouh area to Dubai Hills through Hessa Street, and serves a number of residential areas such as the Al Barsha area and Al Barsha. Heights, and contributes to enhancing first- and last-mile trips, by connecting with the Dubai Internet City metro station, and commercial and service attractions in the region. The new bicycle path is unique in the presence of two bridges, the first crossing Sheikh Zayed Road, and the second crossing Al Khail Road, with a width of five meters, including Three meters for the path for bicycles and electric scooters, and two meters for the pedestrian path. The bridge that crosses Al Khail Road is distinguished by its unique engineering design derived from the environment surrounding the bridge.

