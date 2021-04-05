The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has completed 74% of the project to develop the entrances to three stations on the Red Line of the Dubai Metro and the surrounding infrastructure, which are: Dubai Internet City Station, Dubai Marina Station, and the United Arab Emirates Exchange Station.

The process of improving these stations was chosen according to several criteria, including the number of passengers in the stations, the number of users of people of determination, the population density around them, the geographical distribution of the areas surrounding the stations, and the number of transportation trips from one means to another.

The objectives of the project are to increase the capacity of the stations to improve the customer experience, and to improve the entrances and exits of the stations to meet the requirements of supply and demand in the region. The three stations are expected to open in phases at the end of the second and third quarters of this year.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

