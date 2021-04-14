The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced a donation of five million dirhams in support of the 100 million meals campaign aimed at providing food during the holy month of Ramadan to the needy in 20 countries in Asia and Africa.

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority donation to the largest campaign in the region to feed food during the month of Ramadan comes from Ghana in the African continent in the west to Pakistan in Asia in the east, and at the heart of which is the Arab world, as part of the immediate response from institutions, government agencies, companies, businessmen and community members in the UAE.

The Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, confirmed that the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to provide 100 million meals, is an extension of His Highness’s benevolent initiatives to help the needy in various countries of the world, and to promote The march of giving to the United Arab Emirates, whose foundations were laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul,” as doing good became the approach and identity of the United Arab Emirates, whose giving extended to include the needy everywhere.

Al Tayer said: The leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has gone beyond the cultural development to include aspects of goodness and giving, as we are used by His Highness to launch specific humanitarian and social initiatives to serve humanity in various countries of the world, as this initiative is an extension of the 10 million meals campaign launched by His Highness in the year The past, and before that the launch of the Emirates Food Bank, the “Dubai Cares” initiative that contributed to spreading education in poor countries, the “Noor Dubai” campaign, which restored hope to people deprived of the blessing of sight, the initiative to “clothe a million deprived children around the world”, and the “Suqia” campaign. Emirates, and the “Reading Nation” initiative.

He added: The humanitarian initiatives launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum have contributed to strengthening and consolidating the noble values ​​for which the people of the Emirates and those residing on its land are known, and instilling the meanings of generosity and extending a helping hand to the needy in the hearts of future generations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced the launch of the “100 Million Meals” campaign, with the aim of enabling philanthropists and philanthropists from individuals, institutions and companies inside and outside the UAE to donate to feed the hungry and provide food support to the needy and groups. The lowest income in 20 countries.

The largest campaign in the region to feed food during the blessed month of Ramadan is organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, which is one of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the regional network of food banks, the World Food Program, and humanitarian and charitable institutions. The competent authority in the countries covered by the campaign, in addition to a number of federal and local authorities and agencies, institutions and humanitarian and charitable societies concerned in the UAE, in conjunction with the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan.

The 100 million meals campaign is an extension and continuation of the 10 million meals campaign, which recorded a qualitative success last Ramadan, and the new campaign seeks to build on the successes and achievements of the last Ramadan campaign while expanding its geographical scope to include 20 countries in Africa, Asia and the Arab world, in conjunction with doubling the number of meals. Targeted about 10 times to reach 100 million meals.

The campaign provides four main channels for donating, which are the campaign website www.100millionmeals.ae, whereby any person or institution can purchase a certain number of meals, each according to his ability .. It is also possible to donate through bank transfer to the account of 100 million meals campaigners in “Bank Dubai Islamic, and its number: / AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815 201 /, or by sending the word “meal or meal” in English in the form of an SMS text message to specific numbers on the “du” and “Etisalat” networks in the UAE, and the campaign also allows the possibility of donating By contacting the campaign team directly at the call center at the toll-free number 8004999 or email: [email protected]





