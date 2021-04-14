The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced a donation of five million dirhams in support of the 100 million meals campaign aimed at providing food during the holy month of Ramadan to the needy in 20 countries in Asia and Africa.

The authority’s donation to the largest campaign in the region to feed food during the month of Ramadan comes from Ghana in the West African continent to Pakistan in Asia in the East, and at the heart of which is the Arab world, as part of the immediate response from institutions, government agencies, companies, businessmen and community members in the UAE.

The Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Authority, Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, confirmed that the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to provide 100 million meals, is an extension of His Highness’s benevolent initiatives to help the needy in various countries of the world. And strengthening the process of giving to the United Arab Emirates, whose foundations were laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, as doing good became the approach and identity of the United Arab Emirates, whose giving extended to include the needy everywhere.

He said, “The leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum went beyond civilized development to include aspects of goodness and giving, as we are accustomed from His Highness to launch specific humanitarian and social initiatives to serve humanity in various countries of the world. This initiative is an extension of the (10 million meals) campaign launched by His Highness last year, and before that the launch of the Emirates Food Bank, the Dubai Cares initiative, which contributed to spreading education in poor countries, and the (Noor Dubai) campaign, which restored hope to the disadvantaged. From the blessing of sight, the initiative (dressing a million deprived children around the world), the (Watering Emirates) campaign, the (Reading Nation) initiative, and others ».

He added, “The humanitarian initiatives launched by His Highness have contributed to strengthening and consolidating the noble values ​​for which the people of the Emirates and those residing on its land are known, and to instill the meanings of generosity and extend a helping hand to the needy in the hearts of future generations.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced the launch of the “100 Million Meals” campaign, with the aim of enabling benefactors and philanthropists from individuals, institutions and companies inside and outside the UAE to donate to feed the hungry, and provide food support to the needy and lower-income groups in 20 countries.

The largest campaign in the region to feed food during the blessed month of Ramadan is organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, which is one of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the regional network of food banks, the World Food Program and humanitarian institutions. And the competent charity in the countries covered by the campaign, in addition to a number of federal and local authorities and bodies, institutions and concerned humanitarian and charitable societies in the UAE, in conjunction with the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan.

The 100 Million Meals Campaign is an extension and continuation of the 10 Million Meals Campaign, which recorded qualitative success last Ramadan, and the new campaign seeks to build on the successes and achievements of the last Ramadan campaign, while expanding its geographical scope to include 20 countries in Africa, Asia and the Arab world, in conjunction with doubling the number Targeted meals 10 times to reach 100 million meals.

The campaign provides four main channels for donating, which are the campaign website www.100millionmeals.ae, where any person or organization can purchase a certain number of meals, each according to his ability.

Donations can also be made by bank transfer to the account of the 100 million meals campaign in the «Dubai Islamic Bank», whose number is: (AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815 201), or by sending the word meal or meal in English in the form of an SMS text message to specific numbers on my network. Du and Etisalat in the UAE.

The campaign allows you to donate by contacting the campaign team directly at the call center on the toll-free number 8004999 or e-mail: [email protected]

