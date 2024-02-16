The Executive Director of the Public Transport Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Ahmed Bahrozyan, revealed that air taxi tests are scheduled to begin in Dubai next year 2025, after the completion of the construction of station sites for the first phase of the project, in preparation for its official launch in 2026, indicating that it is expected Construction of the stations will begin this year.

Bahrozian said in statements to “Emirates Today”: “In Dubai, we are always looking for everything new, and to be the first to test everything new regarding the transportation process,” adding: “We see air taxi vehicles as an excellent addition to the transportation system in Any city, so Dubai sought to be a pioneer in this field.”

He added to “Emirates Today”: “In 2017, we launched the first flight of an air vehicle in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and this was a kind of insistence from the Dubai government so that we would be pioneers in this field, out of our belief.” “It is a major part of the mobility process in future cities.”

He continued: “We took an important step during the World Government Summit by signing final commercial agreements with our partners in the project, which are the British company Skyports, which is responsible for building the stations for this service, and the American company Joby, which is responsible for providing aircraft and operating the service.”

The Executive Director of the Public Transport Agency continued: “We have identified four sites to operate the first phase, and it is expected that construction of the stations will begin this year, with tests to begin next year in 2025 with the aircraft, which are currently subject to approval procedures in the United States, and here with the local air authorities in the UAE and the Emirate of Dubai.” In preparation for launching the service in 2026.

Regarding the project’s features, Bahrozian explained that the vehicle has five seats: four seats for passengers and a seat for the driver, and therefore the vehicle’s carrying capacity is similar to a regular taxi, in addition to being a 100% environmentally friendly vehicle, and its noise level is 100 times lower than that of helicopters, in addition to the Its safety is higher than that of helicopters, especially since it has six propellers, and if four of them break down, the plane can land safely. This comes in addition to speed, as the trip from Dubai Airport station to Palm Jumeirah takes only about 10 minutes. He revealed that the project will start with six aircraft and four stations, as it was decided that the service will be limited in the beginning as it is a new service in the world, and then we will measure the experience of the passenger customers, and there will certainly be expansion plans after the year 2026, pointing out that the vehicle travels distances exceeding 150 km, and we can also make trips across the Emirates, and therefore there are great opportunities available whether within Dubai or between the Emirate of Dubai and the other Emirates.

Behrouzian stressed that the shipping process will not be an obstacle to the continuity of service, especially since the level of service will be compatible with demand, and as demand increases, the service provided will increase as well.

For his part, the founder and CEO of Joby, Joe Ben Beffert, told Emirates Today that air taxi vehicles are distinguished by the ability to take off and land vertically, and they are sustainable, environmentally friendly vehicles that operate on electric power and do not cause any environmental emissions. With safety, comfort and speed.

He added: “It was also taken into account in its manufacture to use the latest modern technologies in this field in the world, and its range reaches a maximum of 241.4 kilometers, its maximum speed is 300 kilometers per hour, and its capacity is four passengers in addition to the air taxi pilot.

He continued: “During the coming period, we aim to expand cooperation with the Dubai government, so that the project includes a larger scope and may extend to other regions in the UAE.”

