The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has completed the two pilot stations for public transport bus passengers in the Oud Metha and Satwa areas, and they are distinguished by their unique model design that combines innovative and effective solutions for engineering designs and the introduction of a new concept in mass transportation.

The Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Authority, Mattar Al Tayer, said that the establishment of public transport bus passenger stations comes as a continuation of the authority’s efforts in developing the infrastructure for the mass transit system, with the aim of encouraging residents to use mass transportation in their daily commute, as the modern system and sustainability requirements were taken into account in the design of the station. And the requirements of people of determination and harmony with the identity and form of the authority’s stations, pointing out that the role of the new stations goes beyond the prevailing concept in transporting passengers only, but also to provide integrated services to passengers, such as shops, service shops, offices, and others.

The Oud Metha station extends over an area of ​​9640 square meters, and its location is characterized by a high population density and its proximity to the Oud Metha metro station, schools, community clubs and commercial offices, and the station serves many bus lines, the most important of which are the two lines coming from the Dubai Mall and the International City, and the station consists of a ground floor and three Frequent floors and surface for vehicle parking, taking into account in its design integration with the public transport system in the region, as stops are allocated for buses, private vehicles and taxis, and it is expected that the average number of passengers in the future will reach 10 thousand passengers per day, and it includes nine operational bus stops and 11 bus stops for transportation. Public parking spaces and 350 parking spaces for vehicles.

The station’s facilities include a passenger loading and unloading area, parking for waiting and emergency buses, parking lots for taxis, employees and visitors, parking for bicycles, equipped public lounges, a lounge and cafeteria for drivers, a prayer room (for men) and a prayer room (for women), offices for employees, public toilets, as well as spaces Investment and sites for self-service and electronic payment devices, Nol card machines, bus timer displays, customer happiness index, ATMs, and vending machines for refreshments and snacks.

While the area of ​​Satwa station is 11,912 square meters, and it consists of a ground floor, one floor and a roof for vehicle parking, and taking into account in its design integration with the public transport system in the region, as it has allocated stops for buses, taxis and private vehicles, and the average number of passengers is currently about 7800 passengers per day. The capacity is estimated at more than 15 thousand passengers per day.

The station includes 15 operational bus stops and 14 bus stops, and the station can accommodate approximately 228 vehicles, and includes a site for loading and unloading passengers, parking and emergency bus stops, taxi stands for employees and visitors, parking for bicycles, equipped public lounges, and worshipers (men, And ladies), offices for employees, a driver’s lounge, public toilets, and investment sites, as well as sites for self-service and electronic payment machines, (Nol) cards, bus timer displays, customer happiness index, ATMs, and vending machines for refreshments and snacks. .





