The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai reported that the number of driver licensing transactions that were completed during the past year amounted to two million and 100,000 transactions, with more than 1.5 million transactions completed through smart channels, an average of 72%.

The Executive Director of the Licensing Agency, Abdullah Yusuf Al Ali, confirmed that the digital system adopted by the institution in licensing services has effectively contributed to the ease of completing transactions, saving time and effort for dealers, indicating that the number of applications for obtaining a driver’s license amounted to 105,653, and the number New driving licenses are 86,998 licenses, while the number of renewed driving licenses has reached 205,203 licenses, and the number of driving examinations is 551,147 examinations, in addition to two million and 700,000 theoretical and practical training hours. He added that during the crisis in the world and the UAE, a number of procedures were taken to facilitate customers during the period of national sterilization, including extending the validity of driving permits by 55 thousand and 900 permits, without charging the customer any additional fees, and issuing 700 licenses electronically, whose owners passed the examination phase. They were unable to obtain the license due to the pandemic, and the amendment of 66,645 driving test appointments without additional fees, and other measures that made the authority a model for the flexible institution and the ability to continue and smooth work without obstacles.





