The Roads and Transport Authority has completed a package of traffic solutions works in the Hatta, Oud Al Muteena 1 and Al Sufouh 1 areas. The implementation of these works comes within the Authority’s strategy aimed at implementing a series of improvement and development projects in a number of vital locations in the Emirate of Dubai for the year 2024, which in turn contributes to raising the efficiency of the road network and enhancing Streamlining vehicle movement, reducing traffic congestion, and raising the level of safety for road users in the emirate.

Hussein Al-Banna, Executive Director of the Traffic and Roads Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority, said: “The Authority seeks to invest in development operations in the infrastructure sector at the level of the Emirate of Dubai, in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership to keep pace with urban development and the development boom that the emirate is witnessing, and this is done by implementing A set of traffic solutions and improvements in vital locations that witness a density of road users, to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles and the safety of road users in accordance with the highest standards.

Al-Banna added: “Implementing the improvements in Hatta comes within the work of the second phase of development projects and initiatives in the region, as the authority completed the construction work of the Hatta Souq roundabout located on Dubai-Hatta Road, to achieve smooth entry and exit movements for vehicles to and from Hatta Souq, and thus reduce the time.” It has been reached by 60%. The Authority has also completed the work of implementing the U-turn on Dubai Hatta Road near Wadi Hub, as part of the Authority’s plans aimed at facilitating the entry and exit of vehicles for visitors to tourist and vital sites, and raising the level of traffic safety in general in the area. Hatta area.”

Al-Banna added: “The traffic improvements in the Oud Al Muteena 1 area included expanding Street 31 from one lane to two lanes in both directions near the Emirates Cooperative Society, and providing side parking to serve the society’s visitors. This comes with the aim of reducing traffic congestion and improving the flow of irrigated traffic, by raising The street’s capacity will increase from 1,200 vehicles to 2,400 vehicles per hour, as well as enhancing the level of traffic safety for visitors to the area.”

The Executive Director of the Traffic and Roads Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority indicated that the Authority established a parking plaza in the Al Sufouh 1 area, which includes about 112 parking spaces, and a roundabout was also implemented for easy entry and exit of vehicles in the area near the Choueifat School on Hessa Street, which contributed to the smooth movement of vehicles. To unload and load students according to the highest traffic safety standards.

The authority continues to implement a package of traffic solutions within an integrated strategic plan that is updated periodically, and the roads to be developed and improved work are identified, through an integrated work system, and based on 4 basic sources: traffic studies, traffic control centers, and a system of suggestions and complaints. The public, observations and field monitoring of the roads by the authority’s work teams, and then identifying the traffic solutions required to address congestion, and implementing them on the ground.