The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced the completion of the first phase of the new generation of integration services in order to achieve the vision of the “Services 360” policy, which aims to develop the authority’s services to become proactive, smooth and integrated services without a personal presence and in an automated manner..

The Authority worked to develop its channels by promoting digital adoption, so that services become self-services and many of them are provided through shared channels such as the Dubai Now application..

(360 Services Policy) is implemented in the Authority by analyzing and measuring the level of maturity of services and planning to implement them over a period of 3 years (2023-2025), in line with the plan of the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of the Government of Dubai..

The Authority implemented the first phase of the (360 services) policy by 100%, where improvements were made to the services by developing them and making them automated, flexible, and proactive services. These improvements were distributed among 6 main services, which are traffic services, marine transport, infrastructure work services, and bus service. And trip planner.

The Authority worked on implementing the first phase, which included 20% of its services, and it is planned during the second phase for the year 2024 to include 40% of the Authority’s services and 40% during the third phase in the year 2025..

The authority’s service delivery channels benefited from the implementation of the (360 services) policy in terms of improving the customer’s journey to obtain the service, and the number of digital channels for obtaining the service increased by 3 channels, by making it available through the authority’s various platforms, which are: the website, the authority’s applications, and the (Dubai) application. Now), which is considered one of the most prominent common channels for obtaining services. The Authority also provided the possibility of paying through digital channels for 46 sub-services through the (Dubai Payment) portal..

The number of steps required to obtain the service has also been reduced by two steps in order to achieve smoothness in providing services from the customer’s perspective, in addition to canceling the obligation of personal attendance to obtain the service through traditional channels, with more than 90% of the authority’s services so that they can be obtained by using Smart channels only.

Achieving integration between systems and services with the Authority’s partners from the government and private sectors, represented by 15 government agencies within the Government of Dubai, 8 federal agencies and 53 private agencies, contributed to reducing the number of requirements from customers to obtain services by benefiting from their data and information..