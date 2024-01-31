The Roads and Transport Authority announced the completion of the Algeria Street development project in the distance from the intersection of Algeria Street and Al Khawaneej Street (south) to the intersection with Tunis Street (north), with a length of about 2 kilometers for the Al Muhaisnah (1) and Al Mizhar (1) areas. This achievement comes in light of the Authority’s ongoing development work to raise the efficiency of roads in the Emirate of Dubai, improve the flow of traffic for road users, and serve the surrounding residential areas, which are witnessing a growth in population density in the emirate.

Hamad Al Shehhi, Director of the Roads Department at the Traffic and Roads Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority, said: “The project includes expansion works for Algeria Street from its intersection with Street 11 near Al Khawaneej Road, until its intersection with Tunis Street, and Streets 27 and 31. The development work included increasing the number of lanes for Street.” Algeria changed from two lanes to three lanes in both directions, thus raising the vehicle capacity from 6,000 to 9,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.

Al Shehhi added: “The project includes improving the efficiency of the existing roundabout by converting it into a traffic signal to provide left turns, in order to serve the residents of residential complexes in the Muhaisnah and Al Mizhar areas. Algeria Street was developed by providing bicycle paths and designated areas for pedestrians from Street 11 to Street 27 on To the left of Algeria Street and from 27th Street to Tunis Street to the right of Algeria Street. These works contribute to enhancing the quality of roads and reducing the travel time in the section from Al Khawaneej Street to Tunis Street by more than 50% from 15 minutes to 7 minutes during peak hours.

Al Shehhi noted that the project includes the construction of a service road for Algeria Street in both directions, and is also linked to the service road for Streets 27 and 31, in addition to implementing parallel parking for villas in both directions, with inclined parking in the area surrounding the intersection of Algeria with Streets 27 and 31.