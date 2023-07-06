The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has completed improvement works and rapid traffic solutions on Al-Saba Street towards the intersection of Sheikh Zayed Road and Jarn Al-Sabkha Street. in the emirate.

Traffic improvement works on Al Saba Street included the implementation of an additional exit for Al Saba Street towards the intersection of Jurn Al Sabkha Street in the Dubai Marina area with an additional capacity of 1,500 vehicles per hour, as the exit provides free traffic from Al Saba Street towards the intersection of Sheikh Zayed Road with Jurn Al Sabkha Street, It provides a smooth flow of exit traffic from the area in all directions, raising the total capacity of exit lanes from the Marina area via Al Saba Street from 900 to 2400 vehicles per hour, an increase of more than 266%.

The implemented traffic solution will contribute to improving the flow of movement and easing traffic congestion on Al Marsa Street, especially at its intersection with Al-Sayoura Street, which contributes to raising the level of vehicle movement, and reducing the average travel time to exit the Marina area via Al-Saba Street to Sheikh Zayed Road from 30 minutes. To only 10 minutes for users of those roads, by up to 67%, and the authority called on the public and residents of the area to use the new exit towards Sheikh Zayed Road for easy access to their destinations.