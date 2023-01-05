The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced the completion of 75% of the project to install the solar energy system for its buildings and facilities, as the Facilities and Facilities Department completed the project of installing solar panels on a group of buildings and facilities belonging to the authority, in partnership with the Dubai Center of Excellence for Carbon Control (CarbonDubai), in line with the vision of the Dubai government And in support of the “Shams Dubai” initiative and the Dubai Clean Energy and Integrated Energy Strategy.

Abdul Rahman Al Janahi, Director of Facilities and Facilities Department at the Authority, explained that it is expected that solar energy production will reach 21 megawatts (21 MWp) per month, and thus provide an equivalent of 50% of the value of electricity bills consumed for the listed buildings, as part of a 20-year agreement with the Dubai Center of Excellence for Carbon Control. A year to provide buildings with clean energy in line with the policies of the “Shams Dubai” initiative.

Regarding the developments of the project, Al Janahi indicated that work is currently underway to install solar panels on more than 15 sites out of 22 listed buildings, including bus shelter stations and multi-storey parking buildings, and coordination is underway with the concerned authorities regarding the approval of designs to install solar panels on the rest of the sites and it is planned to be completed. From the implementation of the project at the end of April 2023.

The sites where work is underway to install solar panels include Al Ruwayyah bus station, Al Khawaneej bus station, Al Quoz bus station, in addition to the Jebel Ali bus depot, Al Qusais bus depot, Naif Deira car parks, the data center of the Roads and Transport Authority in the Muhaisnah area, and the Al Qusais bus depot. The data of the Roads and Transport Authority in the Amermol area, Al Sabkha car parks, Al Ghubaiba car parks, Al Jafiliya car parks, in addition to the Al Aweer bus depot, Oud Metha bus station and Al Satwa bus station, and the drivers’ residence in Muhaisnah.

Work is underway to study the proposed designs that include areas commensurate with the criteria for distributing solar panels, and to achieve the required savings in each of the following locations: Al-Raqqa car parks, Al Sufouh Tram Depot, Al Rashidiya Metro Depot, Jebel Ali Metro Depot, Al Qusais Metro Depot, and Rashidiya Metro Station parking lots. For cars, and Nakheel Metro Station car parks.

In order to ensure the success of the project and the achievement of the required objectives, the authority worked on continuous coordination with the concerned authorities to ensure that works are not delayed and affect operations, in addition to studying other areas within new buildings that meet the required standards.