The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced the completion of 75% of the project for installing the solar energy system in its buildings and facilities. In line with the vision of the Dubai government, and in support of the “Shams Dubai” initiative, and the Dubai Clean Energy and Integrated Energy Strategy.

The Director of Facilities and Facilities Department at the Authority, Eng. Abdul Rahman Al Janahi, stated that the production of solar energy is expected to reach 21 megawatts per month, and thus provide the equivalent of 50% of the value of electricity bills consumed for the listed buildings, as part of an agreement with the Dubai Center of Excellence for Carbon Control for a period of 20 years. To provide buildings with clean energy, in line with the policies of the “Shams Dubai” initiative.

Al-Janahi indicated that work is currently underway to install solar panels on 15 sites out of 22 buildings included in the project, including bus shelter stations and multi-storey parking buildings, and coordination is underway with the concerned authorities regarding the approval of designs to install solar panels on the rest of the sites, and it is planned to be completed. From the implementation of the project at the end of April of 2023.

Al Janahi explained that the sites where solar panels are being installed include Al Ruwiyah bus station, Al Khawaneej bus station, Al Quoz bus station, in addition to the Jebel Ali bus depot, Al Qusais bus depot, Naif Deira car parks, and the data center of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai. Al-Muhaisnah area, the data center of the Roads and Transport Authority in Umm Ramool area, Al Sabkha car parks, Al Ghubaiba car parks, Al Jafiliya car parks, in addition to Al Awir bus depot, Oud Metha bus station, Al Satwa bus station, and drivers accommodation in Muhaisnah.

He mentioned that work is underway to study the proposed designs, which include areas commensurate with the criteria for distributing solar panels, and to achieve the required savings in each of the Al-Raqqa car parks, Al Sufouh Tram Depot, Al Rashidiya Metro Depot, Jebel Ali Metro Depot, Al Qusais Metro Depot, and Rashidiya Metro Station parking lots. For cars, and Nakheel Metro Station car parks.

He stressed that to ensure the success of the project and the achievement of the required objectives, the authority worked on continuous coordination with the concerned authorities to ensure that works were not delayed and affected the operations, in addition to studying other areas within new buildings that meet the required standards.