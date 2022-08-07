The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the completion of 75% of the Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corridor development project, which extends along Ras Al Khor Street from Dubai – Al Ain Road to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, with a length of 8 km, and includes the implementation of a number of bridges with a total length of 2 km. The expansion of Ras Al Khor Street from three lanes in each direction to four lanes, and the construction of a service road with a capacity of two lanes on both sides of the road.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said: The project aims to increase the capacity of Ras Al Khor Street to 10,000 vehicles per hour, reduce the journey time from 20 minutes to approximately 7 minutes, raise the level of traffic safety, improve the flow of traffic, and resolve areas of overlap. He pointed out that the project serves many major development projects with an estimated population of 650,000 people, including Al Khairan projects, Dubai Creek, Horizon Square, Ras Al Khor – Al Wasl, and Nad Al Hamar Complex.

He added: The project also includes the development of the intersection of Nad Al Hamar Street with Ras Al Khor Street, with the aim of increasing the capacity of the intersection to 30,000 vehicles per hour, by constructing a bridge with a capacity of two lanes 988 meters long, to provide a free detour to the left, for traffic coming from Nad Street Al Hamar in the direction of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street, and the construction of another bridge with a capacity of two lanes and a length of 115 meters, to serve the traffic coming from Nad Al Hamar Street to Ras Al Khor Street, in the direction of Dubai – Al Ain Street, and the construction of a tunnel with a capacity of two lanes, a length of 368 meters, to provide the right turn , for those coming from Ras Al Khor Street to the Nad Al Hamar area, in addition to improvements to the existing intersection, and the expansion of the existing detours.

The Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors explained that the Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corridor development project is one of the largest projects implemented by the Roads and Transport Authority, and includes the implementation of the Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Crossing, which is a bridge across Dubai Creek linking the Al Jadaf area in Bur Dubai to the road separating the project. Dubai Creek and Dubai Festival City, noting that the project was divided into several phases. Last year, the authority completed the bridge leading to the western entrance to (Dubai Creek – Dubai Creek Harbor), with a capacity of three lanes, and a length of 740 meters. The bridge connects the traffic coming from the street Dubai – Al Ain and Al Khail Street, heading east to the area (Dubai Creek – Dubai Creek Harbor), and the bridge’s capacity is 7,500 vehicles per hour towards entry. And the new completed buildings to facilitate the traffic coming to it from the Nad Al Hamar intersection with Ras Al Khor Street, and the road network and the new bridge contributed to providing direct flow to the newly completed housing units in the Dubai Creek area, by linking them with the surrounding roads. The new roads were also equipped with a modern lighting network consisting of 108 columns, indicating that work is currently underway to implement the bridge that will transport traffic from the Dubai Creek Harbor project towards Ras Al Khor Street with a length of 640 meters, and a capacity of about 3100 cars per hour.