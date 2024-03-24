The Roads and Transport Authority announced the completion of 75% of the project to develop the intersection of Jurn Al Sabkha Street with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, which includes the implementation of four bridges, with a length of 2,874 meters, and a capacity of 17,600 vehicles per hour, and comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai (may God protect him), by completing the development of the infrastructure of the road network, to keep pace with the continuous development witnessed by the Emirate of Dubai, and to accommodate the needs of urban development and population growth, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, President executive board.

The company executing the project has completed the works of bridge bases and columns, and work is underway to cast bridge walls and iron supports, road expansion, lighting works, rainwater drainage networks, and traffic diversions necessary to complete bridge work. It is expected that the implementation of one of the main bridges will be completed in the second quarter of this year.

Fluidity of movement

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said: The project comes within the plan to develop the Jarn Al Sabkha Street axis, one of the important axes linking Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Roads, and contributes to achieving the flow of traffic between Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, First Al Khail Street, and Al Asayel Street, stressing that the project, upon its opening, will contribute to shortening the distance and reducing the travel time for traffic heading from Jarn Al Sabkha Street to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street towards Al Qusais and Deira, by 40%, as the time taken will decrease. From 20 minutes to 12 minutes during peak hours, it also contributes to reducing the travel time for traffic heading from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street right to Al Yalayis Street towards Jebel Ali Port, from 21 minutes to 7 minutes, by 70%.

Four bridges

The Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors explained that the project includes the implementation of four bridges, the first of which is a bridge at the intersection of Jarn Al Sabkha Street with Al Asayel Street, with a length of 943 meters, with a capacity of two lanes in each direction, and a capacity of 8,000 vehicles per hour in both directions. The bridge allows the continuity of free traffic movement. The link between Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street. The second bridge is 601 meters long, with a capacity of two lanes, and serves traffic from Jarn Al Sabkha Street in the east towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and from there in the north towards Al Qusais and Deira, and its capacity is estimated at about 3,200 vehicles per hour. the hour.

He added: The length of the third bridge in the project is 646 metres, with a capacity of two lanes, and allows the continuity of free traffic movement, avoiding traffic interference for traffic coming from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street, heading north to Al Yalayis Street, towards Jebel Ali Port, and the capacity of the bridge is estimated at about 3,200. vehicles per hour. As for the fourth bridge, it is 666 meters long, with a capacity of two lanes, and contributes to achieving traffic flow and avoiding traffic interference coming from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to the service road leading to the entrances to the Dubai Production City area. It is estimated The bridge's capacity is about 3,200 vehicles per hour.

The project includes the implementation of road works with a length of more than seven kilometers, the development of surface intersections on the service road adjacent to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, in addition to road lighting works, traffic signals, traffic systems, and the implementation of a rainwater drainage network and an irrigation systems network.

It should be noted that the implementation of the project to develop the intersection of Jarn Al Sabkha Street with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road comes as a continuation of the comprehensive plan developed by the Roads and Transport Authority, to develop the axes of strategic roads and arterial roads towards (east and west), such as the axes of Al Yalayis Street and Expo Street, which were completed by the Authority. In recent years, these axes have supported the transportation system in the Emirate of Dubai, serving many existing development projects on both sides of the roads, and accommodating current and future traffic volumes.