The Roads and Transport Authority has completed 74% of the project to develop the entrances to three stations on the Red Line of the Dubai Metro and the surrounding infrastructure, namely: Dubai Internet City Station, Dubai Marina Station and the United Arab Emirates Exchange Station.

The process of improving these stations was chosen according to several criteria, including the number of passengers in the stations, the number of users of people of determination, the population density around them, the geographical distribution of the areas surrounding the stations, and the number of transport trips from one means to another.

The objectives of the project are to increase the capacity of the stations to improve the customer experience, improve the entrances and exits of the stations to meet the demand and supply requirements in the region, transform Dubai into a friendly city for people of determination, and connect to and from metro stations in exchange for fees paid by the partners. And revenue growth by providing additional commercial space.

The three stations are expected to open in phases, at the end of the second and third quarters of this year 2021, noting that the development work will contribute to increasing the passenger capacity in the future thanks to the engineering improvements currently underway for the Dubai Internet City metro station by (215%), and the station Dubai Marina Metro will increase its capacity by 179%, while the capacity of the UAE Exchange Metro Station will increase by 259%.

The infrastructure improvements around the stations include bicycle paths, signboards, pedestrian crossings, cosmetic planting works, parking for taxis and public buses, and the implementation of smart initiatives around metro stations, while providing the requirements for People of Determination, which the authority is keen to provide in all public transport facilities and around Metro stations, pointing out that the engineering improvements in the Dubai Internet City station include building a separate entrance to the station instead of the emergency exit, and making adjustments to the streets around the entrance to improve the paths for pedestrians and cyclists.

The engineering improvements at the Dubai Marina Station include improving the connection area between the metro and tram stations by modifying the elevator location and making modifications to the streets around the entrance to improve the paths for pedestrians and cyclists, while the engineering improvements at the UAE Exchange Station include building an entrance to the station and making Modifications to the streets around the entrance to improve paths for pedestrians and cyclists.





