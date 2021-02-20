Dubai Roads and Transport Authority announced an achievement 60% Of the Dubai-Al-Ain Road development project, at a cost of two billion dirhams, which is implemented within the framework of the five-year plan launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to meet the needs of population expansion and urbanization in The emirate, and achieving happiness and well-being for the population, so that Dubai is the best city for life.

The new development of the road serves to achieve a smooth flow of traffic and strengthen the interconnections with Ras Al Khor Street, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Emirates Street, in addition to serving the existing and future development projects on both sides of the Dubai-Al Ain Road, and, upon completion, will contribute to Doubling the capacity of the road from 6000 vehicles per hour in each direction to 12,000 vehicles, in addition to reducing the journey time on the Dubai-Al Ain Road, which extends from Boukadra intersection to its intersection with Emirates Road, from 16 minutes to 8 minutes, and solving the congestion problem that was It sometimes extends over a length of two kilometers, as the number of beneficiaries of the project to develop this road is estimated at about 1.5 million people.

Bridged junctions

On this occasion, His Excellency Matar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Roads and Transport Authority, said that, with the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, the Authority continues to work on implementing vital projects that serve the community and support the development process. In the emirate, by strengthening one of the most efficient road networks in the region, with the importance of roads as a key element in developing the quality of life and achieving happiness for the population, and in an effort to enhance Dubai’s position among the safest cities in the world in the field of traffic safety by increasing the road capacity and raising its efficiency Within the framework of a deliberate strategic plan that keeps pace with the requirements of the continuous urban and economic growth of the emirate, and in accordance with the highest international standards.

His Excellency affirmed that the companies implementing the project have completed the completion of bridged connections at the intersection of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road with Dubai-Al Ain Road in all directions, and the opening of it to all traffic movement, pointing out that work is currently underway to develop the main bridge at the same intersection to include turning movements to All other directions, in addition to completing the intersection of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, where the link between the current Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and its extension, which opened in 2018, will be completed through the construction of a new bridge over the Dubai-Al Ain Road consisting of four lanes. In each direction with the possibility of expanding it into five lanes in the future, developing the existing bridging link to serve traffic coming from the Dubailand Residential Complex heading west to the Dubai – Al Ain Road towards Dubai, and establishing a new bridge link to serve traffic coming from Dubai heading north to the Academic City and Dubai Oasis For silicon, with the construction of service roads on both sides of the street and the establishment of bypass connections to serve the rest of the movements and development projects, as the work is expected to be completed during the second quarter of next year.

His Excellency added: “The project includes the development of the Nad Al Sheba Interchange underway to serve traffic movement from the Dubai-Al Ain Road to the Nad Al Sheba area and vice versa, in addition to improvements to the surface roads entering and leaving the Nad Al Sheba area, which is expected to be completed during the second quarter of this year, in addition to To the intersection of Al-Maidan Street with Dubai-Al-Ain Road and linking it with Manama Street, where a bridge consisting of four lanes in each direction will be constructed to connect between Al-Maidan Street and Manama Street, as well as the development of the bridge on Al-Maidan and Dubai-Al-Ain streets to serve the development projects of Meydan.

Traffic flow

His Excellency the Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority stated that the Dubai Al-Ain Road development project extends 17 kilometers from the intersection of Dubai-Al-Ain Road with Emirates Road to the intersection of Bu Kadra with Ras Al Khor Road and includes an expansion of the road from 3 to 6 lanes in each direction. In addition to establishing a service street on both sides of the road to raise the level of traffic safety.

His Excellency added that the project includes, in its entirety, the development of six major intersections to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and serve the residential communities on each side of the road, which includes Silicon Oasis, Dubailand Residential Complex, Liwan, Dubai Square and Design District, and the total length of the bridges in the six intersections is 6,600 meters. The length of the bridges’ slopes is about 4900 meters, and the project includes the development of the intersection of Dubai – Al Ain Road, with each of the streets of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Nad Al Sheba, Al Maidan, and Ras Al Khor, in addition to the intersection of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road with Dubai Road. Al Ain, which was inaugurated last year, has an estimated capacity of 36,000 vehicles per hour in all directions, which contributes to the flow of traffic coming from Al Qusais on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road in the direction to Al Ain.

The most efficient in the region

It should be noted that the intersection of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road with Dubai-Al Ain Road includes four bridged links, a length of 2,600 meters with a capacity of two lanes, in order to ensure direct and free traffic movement in all directions on the intersection, as the bridge previously located on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road was developed to allow The Dubai-Al Ain Road was expanded to six lanes in each direction, in addition to service roads on both sides of the street. A bridge was also constructed at the intersection of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street with Dubai-Al Ain Road, with a length of 220 meters and a capacity of two lanes, to provide a back-turning movement for those coming from Dubai





