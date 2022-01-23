The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai reported that it has completed 57% of the project to develop and expand Seih Al Dahl Street, which links Seih Al Salam Street and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex. The existing road consisting of one lane in each direction will be removed, and a new road with a length of 11 Kilometers, consisting of two lanes in each direction, a central island, and three roundabouts, to facilitate movement in all directions, and the road will connect with the entrances to Al Qudra Lakes.

The Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the RTA, Mattar Muhammad Al Tayer, said that the project aims to increase the road capacity from 1,800 to 4,000 vehicles in each direction, to accommodate the continuous growth in traffic volumes, and to facilitate the access of residents and visitors to oases on both sides of the road, desert areas and a complex Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy.

He pointed out that the project starts from the roundabout located at the intersection of Seih Al Dahl Road with Seih Al Salam Street in the north, directly after the Al Qudra station for bicycles, heading towards the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex in the south. The project includes the implementation of a new road with two lanes in each direction, and the implementation of Three roundabouts along the road, to facilitate access for road users to oases on both sides of the road, Al Qudra lakes and desert areas, and to facilitate the process of turning back.

He added that the implementation of the project comes as a continuation of the development projects implemented by the authority in the past period, including the Dubai Cycling Track project, which is about 23 km long, and is linked with the existing bicycle path in the Seih Al Salam area on Al Qudra Street, at the gate of the Dubai Cycling Track in The direction of Emirates Road, and from there to Latifa Bint Hamdan Street, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street, then to the Al Barari area, all the way to the Nad Al Sheba area. The bicycle paths in the Seih Al-Salam area, with a length of about 115 kilometers, include a number of public facilities, bicycle rental shops, and related tools, as well as a fully-equipped medical clinic, and 10 rest points along the path, equipped with seats and bicycle parking.

He stated that the authority has implemented a number of development projects in the area, including the development of Seih Al Salam Street, which included the expansion of the street from Al Qudra roundabout near the bicycle restroom to the intersection of Dubai-Al Ain Street, with a length of 21 km, passing through Al Lisaili and Al Marmoom areas, where nine roundabouts were implemented. In the intersection areas, to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and raise the level of traffic safety in those areas, in addition to four crossings for camels and horses, a bike path, service roads, and parking lots for vehicles, with the expansion of the existing parking spaces in Dubai International Capacity City, and the project also included road lighting works. and implementation of a rainwater drainage network.



