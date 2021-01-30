The Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, Mattar Muhammad Al Tayer, announced the completion of 60% of the works of the Al Khawaneej Street Corridor development project, which includes the development of three main intersections on Al Khawaneej and Al Amradi Streets, and the implementation of 23 km of service roads along Al Khawaneej Street and Al Amardi Street. The percentage of completion of the tunnel at the intersection of Al Khawaneej Street with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street is 82%, as the company has completed the construction works of the closed section of the tunnel, and work is underway to implement the retaining walls of the tunnel in the open section, and it is expected that all works will be completed, and the tunnel will open in front of the movement Traffic in the month of March.

The completion rate of the bridge leading to Al Aweer has reached 60%, after installing the prefabricated bridge parts over the Emirates Road in the direction from Abu Dhabi to Sharjah, and work is underway to install the remaining parts of the bridge on the Amardi side, and it is expected to complete the installation of the parts at the end of this month, after which the construction work will be completed. The bridge, and it is planned to open it to traffic at the end of March.

Reinforcement of fastening axes

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Roads and Transport Authority, said that the development of the Al Khawaneej Corridor is one of the most important strategic projects to strengthen the connecting axes between the emirates of Dubai and Sharjah by developing vertical roads linking the Emirates and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed streets to Airport Road, and accommodating The current and expected growth in traffic movement during the coming years, and upon completion the project will contribute to reducing the journey time from Emirates Road to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road from 25 minutes to 9 minutes, and reducing the waiting time at the intersection of Al Khawaneej Street with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street ( Al Khawaneej Roundabout) from 330 seconds to 45 seconds, increasing the capacity of the intersection from 8,000 vehicles per hour to 16,000 vehicles per hour, and reducing the waiting time at the intersection of Al Khawaneej Street with Al Amardi Street, after converting it from a roundabout to a surface intersection from 120 seconds to 60 seconds.

He added: The project includes the implementation of a tunnel on Al Khawaneej Street at its intersection with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, with a length of 680 meters, a capacity of three lanes in each direction, and a surface intersection controlled by light signals to ensure free and safe traffic movement on Al Khawaneej Street, and the development of the roundabout based on The intersection of Al-Khawaneej Street with Al-Amardi Street to become an intersection controlled by traffic lights, and the development of the intersection between Al-Amardi Street and Emirates Street, by constructing an overpass over Emirates Road towards Al-Aweer area with a length of 201 meters, and the capacity of two lanes in each direction, and the project also includes the construction of a pedestrian bridge near the Arabian Center On Al-Khawaneej Street, as well as the paving of about 23 kilometers of service roads along Al-Khawaneej and Al-Amradi streets, and implementing some improvements on three intersections on Algeria Street by converting them into intersections governed by lights, in addition to works related to the project such as lighting, rainwater drainage, and traffic signs, Road planning, and road safety protections.

It should be noted that the authority opened last November the surface intersection controlled by traffic lights at the intersection of Al Khawaneej Street with Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, and this opening contributed to reducing traffic density and improving the level of service compared to the previous roundabout by 40%, as it was opened before that The surface intersection between Al Khawaneej and Al Amradi Streets, as well as improvements to the intersections on Algeria Street in Al Warqaa and near the Uptown Mirdif site, Shorouk Complex and Mirdif Sunset.





