The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced that the number of digital transactions that it completed on the level of customer services during the past year reached 528 million 57 thousand and 108 transactions, through four axes, namely the website, smart applications on the mobile phone, and the virtual assistant “Mahboub”. And self-service devices.

The Executive Director of the Institutional Technical Support Services Sector at the authority, Muhammad Al-Mazrab, said that the number of electronic and smart transactions reached more than half a billion transactions, which reflects the development of the authority’s digital system.

He added that 99.83% of the transactions were done digitally, while the percentage of front center transactions was only 0.17%, indicating that 48.57% of the transactions were done through smart phone applications, namely the Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Drive, and Suhail application.

He said that the transactions that dominate the most digital means are related to licensing, “Salik”, “parking” and “flight planning.”





