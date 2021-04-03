Matar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, announced the completion of 90% of the bridges and roads project leading to the Al Khail Avenue Mall, the new shopping and entertainment destination located in the (JVT), and all works are expected to be completed by the end of the first half of the year. Current, and the opening of the bridges will coincide with the opening of the mall.

Al Tayer said: The roads and bridges leading to (Al Khail Avenue) project, which is implemented by the Roads and Transport Authority in cooperation with Nakheel, will contribute to providing direct entrances and exits to the (Al Khail Avenue) car parks, which can accommodate 4,000 cars, from Al Khail and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Streets. To that the project includes the implementation of road works with a length of 2153 meters, and the implementation of three bridges of 1250 meters long, where the first bridge is 389 meters long, the second 670 meters, and the third 191 meters.

He added: The three bridges provide direct entrances and exits to (Al Khail Avenue) from Al Khail Street in both directions, as well as exits and entrances in the direction of Dubai – Zabeel, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street in the direction to Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and other Emirates, and the bridges contribute to raising the level of safety on Al Khail Street. And improving the entrances and exits to the JVT and JVC areas along Al Khail Road.

Al Tayer explained that the executing company of the project has completed the implementation of all the pillars, bases and pillars of the bridges, and the Soil Walls for the three bridges, and work is currently underway to implement the beautification works for the bridges, as the entrance and exit from Al Khail Road to JVC has been opened, as well as the JVT Triangle .

It should be noted that (Al Khail Avenue) was built on an area of ​​more than 2 million square feet, and includes (Al Khail Avenue) commercial complex that contains 350 shops as well as a variety of restaurants and entertainment facilities, as well as (Reel Cinemas), which includes 14 Cinema screen.





