The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai carried out traffic improvement works on 3 vital streets in the Al Mankhool area. These works included modifying the intersection of Kuwait Street and 12A Street, in addition to 10C Street in that area. This comes within the authority’s plan aimed at strengthening the infrastructure sector and the road network in various areas. The areas of the Emirate of Dubai, to serve its rising economic performance and population growth, enhance the quality of life for its residents and visitors, and its position as an ideal destination for doing business.

Hussein Al-Banna, Executive Director of the Traffic and Roads Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority, said: “Al-Mankhool is considered one of the areas characterized by dense traffic, and therefore the Authority was keen to implement a package of improvement works, which included modifying the intersection between Kuwait Street and 10C, by reducing the number of entry lanes.” Free exit (Right in-Right out) from two lanes to one lane with the addition of a U-Turn on Street 10C, in order to raise the level of traffic safety and reduce accidents in the area.

Al-Banna added: “The traffic works included modifying the location of the U-turn movement on Kuwait Street in order to increase the (length) of the storage lane, and thus raise the rate of traffic flow and reduce the delay rate at the intersection of Kuwait Street and 12A Street by 30%, which will reduce the queues and waiting for vehicles.” At the intersection, in addition, the traffic interference heading from Street 10C to Street 12A was canceled and the level of traffic safety on Kuwait Street was raised.

Al-Banna stressed that the implemented improvements contribute to enhancing the smooth flow of vehicles and ease of movement throughout the Mankhool area and its surroundings, in addition to serving its individual residents, school students and workers, whose total number is estimated at 130,000 people. Al Mankhool is also one of the important commercial areas that includes a variety of service companies in the hotel and hospitality sectors, and the hospital sector in the Emirate of Dubai, as well as shops, wholesale and retail trade in that area.