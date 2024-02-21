The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai carried out comprehensive maintenance work on the waterfall of the Water Canal Bridge located on Sheikh Zayed Road. These works continued for more than two months, with the aim of raising the safety level of the waterfall in accordance with the highest international standards, and out of the Authority’s keenness to preserve the beauty of the Dubai Canal facilities. Water, which reflects the modern identity and cultural face of landmarks in the Emirate of Dubai.

The main maintenance work, which took more than 600 working hours, included removing the external aluminum of the waterfall and reinstalling it after its renovation, removing the previously used iron water pipes with polyethylene pipes to enhance its sustainability, and replacing the old iron structure of the waterfall with a new structure, as was taken into account during the maintenance period. Installing a floating platform to facilitate movement and access to the structure, and to achieve safety for all concerned on site.

The comprehensive maintenance project for the Dubai Water Canal waterfall falls within a systematic plan for maintaining the Authority’s assets and facilities, with the aim of enhancing its sustainability and lifespan. The waterfall maintenance work is divided into five time phases: daily maintenance, monthly maintenance, quarterly maintenance, and semi-annual maintenance. Annual maintenance, which includes heat and ultrasonic testing of the lighting distribution board, maintenance of electrical distribution boards in electrical rooms and control rooms, heat and ultrasonic testing of control panels, and other major work.