The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced new facilities for companies wishing to apply for the “Aounak” service for transporting passengers with non-emergency sick conditions, which do not require the request for ambulances to be transported to hospitals, medical centers and agencies, in addition to transporting people of determination and senior citizens. And residents, as part of its keenness to provide easy services that contribute to the comfort and happiness of the concerned segments, including the abolition of the monthly fees on every vehicle that provides “Aounak” service.

Adel Shakeri, Director of the Planning and Business Development Department at the Public Transport Corporation at the authority, said: “This service is the first of its kind in the region, and it deals with the patient who underwent an operation in the hospital, and his treatment requires the completion of his rest at home, and the patient who was evaluated by the doctor and decided to transfer To a hospital to continue treatment, in addition to the sick cases that need to be transferred from one hospital to another based on a medical recommendation, as well as the patient who wishes to go to hospitals or clinics to and from the residence to see the doctor, along with people of determination, senior citizens and residents of Dubai, In exchange for fees paid by the case owners to the company concerned.

He added: “Several facilities were provided to companies wishing to practice this activity, compared to the conditions that were approved, when the service was launched in 2014, as it is now applied for without monthly fees on each vehicle, as it was before, and the minimum was reduced The vehicles for this activity range from 10 vehicles to only two vehicles, and that the companies ’provision of (Aounak) service is through a permit, instead of the franchise contracts.

He explained that the submission is made via an email correspondence «[email protected]», after providing the necessary data from the applicant, then he goes to manage the commercial transport activities at the authority, to obtain the required permit after fulfilling the approved conditions, and then go to the «Dubai Economy» to obtain License.

Shakeri added, “The vehicles, in the place of activity, must have a wheelchair equipped with belts that ensure the balance of the transported state, in addition to providing a landing pad and an elevator for easy entry and exit of the person concerned.”





