The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced the start of the second phase of the expansion of the smart pedestrian signals project at the level of the Emirate of Dubai, to include 10 new sites, to rise to 28 sites in early 2024. The implementation of the second phase of the project comes after the positive results achieved by the first phase of installing the signals. Smart pedestrians in several areas and vital locations in the Emirate of Dubai. The authority stresses that the expansion of the project documents its keenness to employ the latest smart technologies and the Internet of Things in smooth traffic management, in addition to raising the level of safety for pedestrians and vehicle owners, which contributes to enhancing Dubai’s ambitious vision and making it at the forefront of smart cities and the best in terms of systems. smart traffic.

In the same context, Mohammed Al Ali, Director of the Intelligent Traffic Systems Department at the Traffic and Roads Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority, said: “The smart pedestrian signal technology works through a system that relies on sensors connected to the ground lights system on the sidewalks, both sides of the crossing, and the pedestrian corridor, which are in harmony with the lighting of the signals. It reads the movement of pedestrians on the sidewalks before and during the crossing period, which contributes primarily to raising the level of pedestrian safety, in addition to raising the efficiency of operating the traffic light and better managing its timing.”

Al Ali added: “The project has proven effective in raising the level of traffic safety, in addition to giving sufficient time to cross pedestrians who need more time than normal to cross, including but not limited to: the elderly, people with special needs, children, and baggage carriers.” The results showed that no pedestrian accidents occurred since the installation of smart pedestrian signals, which confirms the effectiveness of the project in raising the level of traffic safety at intersections.In addition, it achieved a high flow of vehicle movement as a result of canceling the pedestrian stage at all intersections. The absence of pedestrians on the sidewalks, which saves more time for vehicles.

Al Ali explained that the locations for the application of the smart pedestrian signal are selected according to various criteria and in coordination with the authority’s strategic partners. The most important of these criteria are: the proximity of the pedestrian lanes to each other, the rate of pedestrian accidents on the signal, and street classification (the specified speed, and the number of lanes in each direction). ), the locations of pedestrian bridges and the distance to them, and the design of roads, noting that these points determine the possibility and feasibility of installing a smart pedestrian signal.