The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority announced the start of installation work for solar panels at the metro shelter station in Jebel Ali, the metro shelter station in Al Qusais, and the tram shelter station in Al Sufouh. The project is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024, with a total solar energy production of 9,959 megawatts. .

Through the project, the Authority seeks to translate the vision of the Dubai government within the “Shams Dubai” initiative and the Dubai Clean Energy and Integrated Energy Strategy, and to implement its strategy towards achieving net “zero” emissions by 2050 in the three axes (green mass transportation, buildings and facilities, and waste management).

Solar photovoltaic energy systems are part of the sustainable renewable energy system, and they serve the Authority’s efforts to improve the efficiency of the infrastructure in its facilities and facilities, in addition to the role of solar panels in saving costs, conserving resources, reducing carbon emissions, and enhancing environmental sustainability.

The installation of solar panels includes two stages. The first stage is the mechanical installation, in which the structure is installed and the photovoltaic panels are installed. The second stage is the electrical installation, in which cables are installed and solar energy connections are established. The Authority is expected to achieve a total saving of carbon dioxide emissions amounting to 3,962 tons annually.

The total solar energy production at the metro shelter station in Jebel Ali was about 3,165 megawatts, the metro shelter station in Al Qusais was about 3,804 megawatts, and the tram shelter station in Al Sufouh was about 2,990 megawatts, while the expected lifespan of solar panels ranges between 25 and 30 years, as a maintenance program has been put in place. Periodically, with the aim of following up on energy production readings and monitoring the operational efficiency of these facilities.

It is worth noting that the project to install solar panels on the Authority’s buildings and facilities won the MEP Middle East Awards, which is a prestigious award in the Middle East, and highlights the achievements of the best people, projects and companies in the field of electrical and mechanical engineering.