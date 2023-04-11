The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced the start of the second phase of the expansion of the smart pedestrian signaling project in Dubai, to include 10 new sites, to rise to 28 sites in early 2024.

The implementation of the second phase of the project comes after the positive results achieved by the first phase of installing smart pedestrian signals in several vital locations in Dubai.

The authority emphasized that the expansion of the project documents its keenness to employ the latest smart technologies and the Internet of Things in managing traffic smoothly, in addition to raising the level of safety for pedestrians and vehicle owners, which contributes to enhancing Dubai’s ambitious vision, and making it at the forefront of smart cities, and the best in terms of traffic systems. smart.

Mohammed Al Ali, Director of the Intelligent Traffic Systems Department at the Traffic and Roads Agency at the Roads Authority, said that the smart pedestrian signal technology works through a system that relies on sensors connected to the ground lights system on the sidewalks, both sides of the crossing, and the pedestrian corridor that are in harmony with the lighting of the signals, as it reads the pedestrian movement on the road. Sidewalks before and during the crossing period, which primarily contributes to raising the level of pedestrian safety, in addition to raising the efficiency of operating the traffic light and better managing its timing.

Al Ali added, “The project has proven effective in raising the level of traffic safety, in addition to giving sufficient time to cross pedestrians who need more time than normal to cross, including the elderly, people of determination, children, and baggage or vehicle carriers.”

He continued that the results showed that no pedestrian accidents occurred since the installation of smart pedestrian signals, which confirms the effectiveness of the project in raising the level of traffic safety at intersections, in addition to achieving a high flow of vehicle movement as a result of canceling the pedestrian stage at all intersections, in the event that there is no reading Pedestrians on the sidewalks, which saves more time for vehicles.

Al Ali explained that the locations for applying the smart pedestrian signal are selected according to multiple criteria and in coordination with the authority’s strategic partners, including the proximity of the pedestrian lanes to each other, the rate of pedestrian accidents on the signal, street classification (specified speed, number of lanes in each direction), and whereabouts. Pedestrian bridges and their access distance, and road design, explaining that these points determine the possibility and feasibility of installing a smart pedestrian signal.