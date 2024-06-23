The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has begun studying and designing the implementation of the second phase of the project to develop and expand smart traffic systems, with the aim of covering the main roads in the emirate by 100%, and employing the latest technologies and smart software, to facilitate the transportation process in Dubai, such as Common Interaction Technology (C-ITS). It includes expanding advanced technologies in the field of smart traffic systems globally, and conducting a benchmark study with leading cities in the field of transportation.

This comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to expand smart traffic systems, in a way that serves the directions of the Emirate of Dubai in becoming the smartest city in the world, and employing smart technologies and software to facilitate the transportation process. in Dubai.

The Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Authority, Mattar Al Tayer, confirmed that the second phase of the smart traffic systems project contributes to raising the coverage rate of the main road network from 60% currently to 100% in 2026, by increasing the length of the road network covered by the system from 480 kilometers. Currently to 710 kilometers, improving road network management, achieving traffic flow through better traffic monitoring, improving rapid response time to accidents, and providing immediate traffic information to the public about the state of the road network through new variable electronic signs and smart applications, to help distribute traffic movement. For other methods. He pointed out that the first phase of the project included the addition of 116 traffic surveillance cameras, bringing the total number of cameras to 311, with the installation of 100 devices to monitor accidents and vehicle counts, bringing the total of these devices to 227 devices, as well as the installation of 112 variable electronic panels, which provide traffic information to drivers. On the condition of the roads, installing 115 devices to measure trip times and average speeds, 17 weather sensing stations, and implementing electrical power lines and a fiber optic network with a length of 660 km, bringing the total to 820 km. He stated that the project contributed to improving event monitoring by 63%, improving response time by 30%, in addition to improving the flow of movement, raising the efficiency of traffic management, reducing travel time by 20% through variable electronic panels, and enhancing connectivity and integration with the unified control center. affiliated with the Authority, and with the Dubai Police General Command.

It is worth noting that the Roads and Transport Authority manages traffic on the streets of the emirate through the Dubai Center for Intelligent Traffic Systems in Al Barsha, which is considered one of the largest and most modern traffic control centers in the world, in terms of employing smart technologies and managing traffic. The center meets the major expansion witnessed by the emirate, and makes Dubai among the best cities in the world in the field of smart traffic systems, such as Singapore and Seoul.

