Yesterday, the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority announced that it will ban the use of electric scooters on Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram trains, starting today.
The Roads and Transport Authority wrote in its official account on the “X” platform: In order to preserve your safety and the safety of everyone, the use of electric scooters will be prohibited inside the Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram trains, starting on Friday, March 1, 2024.
