In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to complete the development of the infrastructure of the road network, to keep pace with the continuous development witnessed by the Emirate of Dubai, and to accommodate the needs of urban development and population growth, and follow up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded a contract for the development project at the intersection of Jurn Al Sabkha Street with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said: The project comes within the plan to develop the axis of Jarn Al Sabkha Street, which is one of the important axes linking Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Streets, and contributes to the smooth flow of traffic between Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Zayed Road. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, First Al Khail Street, and Al Asayel Street, stressing that the project will contribute, when inaugurated, to shorten the distance and reduce the travel time for traffic heading from Jarn Al Sabkha Street to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road towards Al Qusais and Sharjah, by 40%, as the time taken will decrease From 20 minutes to 12 minutes during peak hours, it also contributes to reducing the travel time for traffic heading from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street right to Al Yalayis Street towards Jebel Ali Port, from 21 minutes to 7 minutes, by 70%.

He added: The project includes the implementation of four bridges, the first bridge at the intersection of Jarn Al Sabkha Street with Al Asayel Street, with a length of 960 meters, with a capacity of two lanes in each direction, and a capacity of 8000 vehicles per hour in both directions, and the bridge allows the continuity of free traffic between Sheikh Zayed Road. And Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street. As for the second bridge, it is 660 meters long, with a capacity of two lanes, and serves traffic from Jarn Al Sabkha Street in the west towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street in the north towards Al Qusais and Sharjah, and its capacity is estimated at 3,200 vehicles per hour.

The Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors stated that the third bridge in the project, with a length of 700 meters, has a capacity of two lanes, and allows the continuity of free traffic, and avoids traffic interference with the traffic coming from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street, heading north to Al Yalayis Street, towards Jebel Ali Port. The capacity of the bridge is about 3,200 vehicles per hour. As for the fourth bridge, it is 680 meters long and has a capacity of two lanes. Dubai Production City), and the bridge’s capacity is estimated at 3,200 vehicles per hour.

The project includes the implementation of road works with a length of more than seven kilometers, the development of surface intersections on the service road adjacent to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street, in addition to the works of road lighting and traffic lights, traffic systems, the implementation of a rainwater drainage network, and a network of irrigation systems.

It should be noted that the implementation of the project to develop the intersection of Jurn Al Sabkha Street with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street comes as a continuation of the comprehensive plan set by the Roads and Transport Authority, to develop strategic road axes and arterial roads towards (east and west), such as the axes of Al Yalayis Street and Expo Street, which were completed by the RTA. In the past years, these axes supported the transportation system in the Emirate of Dubai, and served many existing development projects on both sides of the roads, and accommodate current and future traffic volumes.