The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has awarded a package of contracts for the tripartite plan project to develop 22 passenger stations and bus accommodation, including 16 stations for public transport buses, and 6 stations for bus accommodation, which includes developing the building infrastructure, providing integrated facilities for passenger service, and modernizing waiting lounges and driver service offices. Bus housing yard, engine maintenance workshops, and bus inspection and maintenance lanes, with the aim of providing a new and integrated service that improves the quality of services provided to public transportation users.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said that the development of public transportation bus passenger stations and accommodation stations comes as a continuation of the Authority’s efforts in developing the infrastructure of the mass transportation system, to encourage residents to use its means in their daily transportation, and that the comprehensive development process It takes into account that the role of the stations goes beyond the prevailing concept of transporting passengers only, to providing integrated services to facilitate their journey and make them happy, and to develop the services provided to the category of people of determination, in addition to providing designated parking lots for bicycles, and integration with the Dubai Metro service and taxis.

The project includes the development of 16 stations for public transportation buses, including nine stations in Deira, and seven stations in Bur Dubai, which are: Mall of the Emirates, Al Sabkha, Jebel Ali, Al Quoz, Ibn Battuta, Hatta, Gold Souq, Al Qusais, Deira City Center, and Al Ghubaiba. , Al Ittihad, Al Satwa, Al Rashidiya, Abu Hail, Etisalat, and Al Karama; Passenger waiting halls and building facades will be rehabilitated, systems infrastructure works, sidewalk works will be carried out, and chapels will be added to some stations.

It also includes the development of six bus shelter stations in the areas of Al Khawaneej, Al Qusais, Al Ruwayyah, Al Aweer, Jebel Ali and Al Quoz. The scope of work in the station workshops includes rehabilitating inspection lanes, adding an engine washing lane, modifying the drainage system, maintaining floors, implementing infrastructure work for systems, lighting, and rehabilitating public facilities. In addition to providing equipment for drivers’ accommodation services at the shelter stations in Jebel Ali and Al Quoz, while the scope of external works at all stations includes installing traffic signs, implementing sidewalk works, modifying external lighting, infrastructure work for security systems, and redesigning the bus parking area in Khams. stations, in addition to adding an initial screening area at the shelter stations in the Al Khawaneej, Al Ruwayyah and Al Aweer areas.

It is worth noting that, in 2021, the Roads and Transport Authority implemented several stations for public transportation buses, distributed in a number of vital areas in Dubai, including: Al Ghubaiba, Al Ittihad, Al Jafiliya, Oud Metha, Al Satwa, Etisalat, Al Baraha, International City, and Dubai International Airport. (Building No. 3), its implementation took into account the provision of transportation integration requirements and standards, and the strengthening of interconnection between the city’s components, to facilitate residents’ access to and from public transportation stations, and to ensure that pedestrians and bicycle users have access to these means in a safe and easy way, in addition to providing a qualified environment for owners. Concern, and enhancing the connection between various transportation stations, development projects, and attractions surrounding the area, by developing first and last mile requirements, and providing a set of elements and requirements for transportation integration, such as public transportation bus stops, bicycle paths, pedestrian crossings, and landscaping according to the area, and parking lots. Bicycles, with the aim of encouraging residents to walk and use individual means of transportation.

The Authority has a modern fleet of public transportation buses, characterized by a high level of safety, luxury and quality, as well as their conformity with European specifications for low carbon emissions (Euro 6), the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region. They are equipped with comfortable seats and high safety standards, and consideration has been taken in Its design includes a low entrance to facilitate entry and exit, provide a designated place for people of determination, and provide the best services to users of public transportation, through distinguished interior finishes.