In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to complete the development of the infrastructure of the road network, to keep pace with the continuous development witnessed by the Emirate of Dubai, to accommodate the needs of urban development and population growth, and to enhance the flow of traffic. With the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority awarded a contract for the Al Khail Road development project, at a cost of 700 million dirhams, and includes the implementation of bridges with a length of 3,300 meters, and the development and expansion of road lanes with a length of 6,820 metres. It is distributed over seven different locations on Al Khail Road, covering the areas of Zabeel, Meydan, Al Quoz First, Ghadeer Al Tair, and Jumeirah Village Circle. The project contributes to increasing the capacity of existing intersections and bridges by about 19,600 vehicles per hour, raising the traffic efficiency of Al Khail Road, and solving the problems of traffic interference on the road. Bridged intersections with Al Khail Road, ensuring continuity of free traffic, and reducing travel time by 30%.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, said: “The Al Khail Road development project is one of the most important strategic projects to develop the road axes parallel to and supporting Sheikh Zayed Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road. Al Khail Road is one of the most important… The main road axes in the Emirate of Dubai, starting from the Business Bay crossing, and ending at its intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and consisting of six lanes in each direction.

He added that the project includes the development of seven sites on Al Khail Road, the first in the Zabeel area, specifically between the intersections of Oud Metha Street and the Financial Center Street. The second site is the Meydan area on Al Khail Road between the intersections of Al Meydan Street and Ras Al Khor Street, and the third site is in the Al Quoz First area. Specifically on Al Khail Street, between the intersections of Al Maidan Street and Al Waha Street.

He explained that the fourth site is in the Ghadeer Al Tair area, on Al Khail Street between the intersections of Al Maidan Street and Latifa Bint Hamdan Street, and the fifth site of the project is located in Jumeirah Village Circle, on Al Khail Road between the intersections of Hessa Street and Al Khamila Street, and the sixth site includes implementing surface expansion works on Al Khail Street at Al Jaddaf area, by adding a new lane to improve the flow of traffic on the street towards Deira, as it contributes to increasing the capacity of the street, while the works in the seventh location include implementing a surface expansion of Al Khail Street at the entrance to the Business Bay area, by adding a new lane, to improve the flow of traffic. Entering the Business Bay area, and raising the level of traffic safety in that section towards Abu Dhabi.