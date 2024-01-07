In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai (may God protect him), to complete the development of the road network infrastructure, to keep pace with the continuous development witnessed by the Emirate of Dubai, and to accommodate the needs of urban development and population growth, and to enhance Traffic flow, and with the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, the Roads and Transport Authority awarded a contract for the Umm Suqeim Street development project, from its intersection with Al Khail Road to its intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, at a cost of 332 One million dirhams.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said: The Umm Suqeim Street development project is one of the most important strategic projects to develop the transverse road axes (east-west) to enhance connectivity with the vertical roads (north-south), and its implementation comes as a continuation of the Authority’s efforts. In developing this axis, as it completed in 2013, the expansion and development of Umm Suqeim Street from its intersection with Sheikh Zayed Road to its intersection with Al Khail Road, where two bridges with a capacity of three lanes in each direction, and three pedestrian bridges were implemented. The Authority also implemented within the Bridges and Roads Project. (For Dubai Hills Mall), a bridge on Umm Suqeim Street at its intersection with the entrance to the Dubai Hills and Al Barsha areas.

Enhance connectivity

He added: The Umm Suqeim Street development project extends from its intersection with Al Khail Road to its intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, with a length of 4.6 km, and includes developing the intersection of Umm Suqeim Street with Al Barsha Street to the south, specifically near Kings School, through the construction of an 800 km long tunnel. meters, with a capacity of four lanes in each direction on Umm Suqeim Street, and the construction of a surface intersection controlled by a traffic light, stressing that the project contributes to enhancing connectivity between four strategic axes in the Emirate of Dubai, which are: Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road. Increasing the street’s capacity to reach 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions, achieving traffic flow, and reducing the travel time in the section extending between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Al Khail Streets, from 9.7 to 3.8 minutes, and serving many residential and development areas, the most important of which are the Al Barsha South First areas. The second and third, and the Dubai Hills area, with an estimated population of about two million people.

Completed projects

It should be noted that in 2013, the Roads and Transport Authority completed the first phase of the Umm Suqeim Street development project, in the section extending between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, and included the implementation of two bridges with a capacity of three lanes in each direction, the first crossing the eastern street parallel to Al Asayel Street, and the second. It crosses the western street parallel to First Al Khail Street, in addition to constructing two signalized intersections at the intersections of Umm Suqeim Street with Al Asayel Street and First Al Khail Street. It also included the implementation of three pedestrian bridges on Umm Suqeim Street, to facilitate pedestrian crossing between the Al Quoz and Al Barsha areas, and in 2020, the authority opened The bridges and roads project for (Dubai Hills Mall) included a main bridge along Umm Suqeim Street at its intersection with the entrance to the Dubai Hills and Al Barsha areas, with a length of 500 metres, a capacity of four lanes in each direction, and a capacity of 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.