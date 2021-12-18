The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority has awarded a contract for the implementation of internal roads in Al Quoz II, to meet the needs of population and urban growth in the region, and to achieve happiness and prosperity for the residents.

The Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, Mattar Muhammad Al Tayer, said: “The implementation of the internal roads project comes within the framework of the RTA’s keenness to develop basic infrastructure such as road works, lighting, and rainwater drainage in residential areas.”

He pointed out that the project serves the second Al Quoz area, located between Al Khail and Maidan Streets, and includes the implementation of a 16-kilometre network of main roads.

He added: “The project contributes to facilitating access to sites located within the second Al Quoz area, such as the Al Quoz Lake Market and Park complex, and serves more than 3000 people living in that area. The area and its exit, from Al Maidan Street, in addition to improving the linkage of the residential area under development with the surrounding road network, such as Al Khail Street.”

Al Tayer indicated that the authority intends to implement the internal roads project in the second Nad Al Sheba area, with a length of 12 km, and to implement parallel parking lots and lighting works, in addition to linking with the rainwater and sewage drainage network, in addition to evaluating the existing internal roads, which are 27 kilometers long from an engineering point of view. The Nad Al Sheba 2 residential area is linked to three main roads, which are the Dubai-Al Ain Road from the west, Nad Al Hamar Street from the east and south sides, and Manama Street from the north.

He pointed to raising the traffic efficiency of the internal roads in Nad Al Sheba II, in terms of safety and traffic flow, improving entrances and exits in the area, and implementing roads and connections serving all plots of land within the area.

4500 people in the area

The project contributes to facilitating access to the sites located within the Al Barsha area south of the third, which has been built, and serves more than 4,500 people living in that area. In addition to improving the connectivity of the residential area with the road network in Arjan.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

