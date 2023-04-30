In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the instructions of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to develop and improve basic infrastructure in residential and industrial areas, to meet the needs of population expansion and spread. In order to improve the quality of life and achieve happiness and well-being for the population, the Roads and Transport Authority has awarded a contract for the implementation of internal roads and lighting works in the first, second, third, fourth and fifth industrial areas of Al Qusais. Road paving works, to increase its capacity by 200%, as it will increase from 500 cars per hour in both directions, to 1,500 cars per hour in both directions, and reduce travel time by 60%.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said: The implementation of the internal roads project comes within the framework of the RTA’s keenness to develop the basic infrastructure of road works, lighting and rainwater drainage in residential and industrial areas, indicating that the internal roads project ( local and assembly) in Al Qusais Industrial Area 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, contributes to linking the Al Qusais Industrial Areas, which are served by four main streets, which are Amman Street, Beirut Street, Aleppo Street, and Damascus Street, and improving the entrances and exits, leading to more than 320 workshops, and 25 It includes a residential building, shops, and educational areas. The population density in the area is estimated at about 60,000 people.

Underway

His Excellency the Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors stated that the authority is currently carrying out internal road and lighting works in four residential areas, which are Margham, Lehbab, Al Lusaili and Hatta, with a total length of 37 km, including road works with a length of 21 km, and lighting works for existing streets with a length of 16 km, and is expected to be completed. From the project at the end of this year, the internal roads project in the Margham area includes paving 8 km of roads in the area located on Dubai-Al Ain Street near Skydive Dubai, where roads are being paved in the area with infrastructure works that include the construction of a drainage network. Rain water, street lighting, and the project serves more than 1,100 people living in that area.

Flames

The internal roads project in the Lehbab region includes paving four kilometers of roads, with infrastructure works that include the construction of a rainwater drainage network, and street lighting works. Two kilometers long. The project serves more than 3,000 people living in that area, and the project contributes to improving the connection of the residential area under development with the road network.

Lisaili

The length of the roads that will be implemented in the Al Lusaili area is approximately seven kilometers, and it also includes the implementation of lighting works for the existing roads in the Seih Al Salam area near Last Exit and Al Qudra Lakes, with a length of more than 14 kilometers, and the project serves approximately 2,900 people living in that area, and the project contributes In improving the entrances and exits of the region.

Hatta

The project includes the implementation of roads with a length of two kilometers in the Hatta region, specifically in the areas of Sa’ir, Al Salami and Suhaila, in addition to infrastructure works that include the construction of a rainwater drainage network and street lighting works. The project serves about 6 thousand people living in those areas, and the project contributes to improving the entrances exits, and improving the connection of the residential area under development with the road network.