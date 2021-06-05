The Roads and Transport Authority has awarded a contract for the implementation of internal roads in three residential areas: Al Quoz Second, Nad Al Sheba Second, and Al Barsha South Third, with a total length of 34.4 km. The project is expected to be completed in the second half of 2022, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the instructions of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to develop and improve basic infrastructure in residential areas, to meet the needs of population and urban expansion in the emirate, and to improve the quality of life, Achieving happiness and well-being for the population.

Al Quoz 2

The Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, Mattar Muhammad Al Tayer, said that the implementation of the internal roads project comes within the framework of the RTA’s keenness to develop the basic infrastructure of road works, lighting and rainwater drainage in residential areas, noting that the internal roads project in the area The second Al Quoz, located between Al Khail and Maidan Streets, includes the implementation of a 16-kilometre network of main roads, where roads will be paved in the area with infrastructure works that include the construction of a rainwater drainage network and street lighting works.

Nad Al Sheba 2

He added: The internal roads project in the second area of ​​Nad Al Sheba includes paving 12 km of roads, implementing parallel parking, lighting, and linking with the rainwater and sewage drainage network, in addition to evaluating the existing 27 km internal roads in terms of engineering, traffic safety and drainage. Rainwater, and Nad Al Sheba 2 is a residential area bordered by three main roads, which are Dubai-Al Ain Road from the west, Nad Al Hamar Street from the east and south sides, and Manama Street from the north, indicating that the traffic efficiency of internal roads will be raised in Nad Al Shiba is second in terms of safety and traffic flow, improving entrances and exits in the area, implementing roads and connections serving all plots of land within the area, and providing two new entrances and exits, to and from Manama Street and Nad Al Hamar Street, to improve linking the area with neighboring areas.

Al Barsha South 3

The Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Authority explained that the internal roads that will be implemented in the Al Barsha area south of the third, are six kilometers long and 400 meters long, and the project is located in the gardens of Mohammed bin Rashid surrounded by Al Barsha south of the second from the north, and the first and fourth from the south (Motor City and Sports City The project also includes road lighting works, parking lots, and bus stations, stressing that the project contributes to facilitating access to the plots of land within the recently built Al Barsha South Third area.

Al Khawaneej 2

It is worth noting that the Roads and Transport Authority is currently implementing a network of internal roads with a length of 77 km, including single roads with a length of 68 km, and double aggregate roads with a length of about 9 km, in the Al Khawaneej Second Area, where the executing company is putting the final touches on it, while the General Authority has completed The past included two projects for paving internal roads in the areas of Sama Al-Jaddaf and Oud Al-Muteena 1, where the Sama Al-Jaddaf project included the implementation of roads with a length of 12 km, linking them with the surrounding main roads such as Al Khail Street from the south and Sheikh Rashid Street from the north, and the construction of a number of intersections, including two signal-controlled intersections. In addition to the lighting works, the Oud Al Muteena 1 project included the implementation of paving internal roads for the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment project with a length of 7 km, linking them with the surrounding road network and ensuring safe and easy entry and exit for road users to and from neighboring areas. It also included the implementation of lighting and side parking works. and sidewalks for pedestrians.







