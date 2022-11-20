In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to transform Dubai into a bicycle-friendly city, by providing appropriate alternatives to encourage residents to practice cycling, and to achieve the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, which aims to make Dubai the city For the best life in the world, the Roads and Transport Authority has awarded a contract for the implementation of bicycle paths, in the Al Khawaneej and Mishref regions, with a length of seven kilometers, linked with the existing paths in the two regions of a length of 32 kilometers, thus increasing the length of the paths in the two regions to 39 kilometers.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said: The implementation of the project comes within the framework of a comprehensive plan developed by the authority to provide special tracks for jogging and bicycles covering all areas of the Emirate of Dubai, with the aim of encouraging residents and visitors to practice sports and recreational activities to improve the quality of life in the emirate. It also comes within the framework of the authority’s keenness to enhance the link between the existing bicycle paths in the residential areas, and the link with the attractions in the area.

Two new tracks

He added: The first path for bicycles starts from the Quranic Park on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, until its intersection with Al Khawaneej Street, and crosses the street through the common bridge for pedestrians and bicycles located on Al Khawaneej Street, in order to connect with the existing bicycle path in Al Khawaneej area. Pointing out that the second lane for bicycles starts from Mushrif Park near Crocodile Park, and extends until its intersection with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, and from there it heads north along the street until its intersection with Al Khawaneej Street, and crosses the street through the pedestrian and bicycle bridge on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street to reach the bicycle track in Al Khawaneej area, bringing the total length of the two new lanes and the previous tracks in Al Khawaneej and Mishref to approximately 39 km.

The Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors stated that the bicycle path in the Al Khawaneej and Mishref regions is part of a comprehensive plan to develop bicycle paths and aims to connect the various vital areas in the emirate, as the path plan until 2026 includes the implementation of 278 km of additional paths, bringing the total length of the paths Bicycles to 819 km, and the plan aims to connect coastal areas such as Jumeirah, Al Sufouh and Marina areas with external paths in Al Qudra, Seih Al Salam and Nad Al Sheba, passing through the areas of Al Barsha, Dubai Hills and Nad Al Sheba.