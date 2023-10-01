In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to complete the development of the road network infrastructure, to keep pace with the continuous development witnessed by the Emirate of Dubai, and to accommodate the needs of urban development and population growth, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed. Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, the Roads and Transport Authority has awarded a contract for the Hessa Street development project, from its intersection with Sheikh Zayed Road to its intersection with Al Khail Road, with a length of 4.5 km, and includes the development of four main intersections on Hessa Street, with each of Sheikh Zayed Road, First Al Khail Street, Al Asayel Street, and Al Khail Street, in addition to increasing the number of lanes on Hessa Street from two lanes to four lanes in each direction, which contributes to increasing the street’s capacity by 100%, to reach 8,000 vehicles per hour, and implementing a lane. For bicycles, with a length of 13.5 km, the total cost of the project amounts to 689 million dirhams.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said: “The Hessa Street development project is one of the most important projects for developing the infrastructure of the road network. The project serves a number of residential and development areas, such as the Al Sufouh Second area, the Al Barsha residential area, and the Jumeirah Village Circle.” The population of the areas served by the project is expected to reach more than 640 thousand people in 2030, indicating that the project contributes to increasing the capacity of Hessa Street from 8,000 vehicles per hour in both directions, to 16 thousand vehicles per hour in both directions, an increase of up to To 100%.

He added: The project includes developing four main intersections; The first: The intersection of Hessa Street with Sheikh Zayed Road, by implementing a bridge ramp, with a capacity of two lanes, that passes over the route of the Dubai Metro Red Line, and serves traffic heading right from Sheikh Zayed Road to Hessa Street eastward towards Emirates Road. The second: Developing the intersection of Hessa Street with Hessa Street. First Horse, by increasing the number of lanes on the existing bridge of Hessa Street, from three lanes to four lanes in each direction, and implementing irrigated improvements to the surface intersection controlled by traffic lights.

Al Tayer explained that the project includes developing the intersection of Hessa Street with Al Asayel Street as well, and includes increasing the number of lanes on the current bridge from two lanes in each direction to four lanes in each direction along Hessa Street, and implementing traffic improvements on the surface intersection governed by a light signal. As for the intersection The fourth that will be developed within the project is the intersection of Hessa Street with Al Khail Street. It includes the implementation of a direct bridge link, and serves traffic heading from Hessa Street to Al Khail Street north, towards Sharjah, consisting of two lanes.

He said: The project includes the implementation of paths for bicycles and electric scooters, 13.5 kilometers long and 4.5 meters wide, including 2.5 meters for the bicycle and scooter path, and two meters for the pedestrian path. The path connects the Al Sufouh area to Dubai Hills through Hessa Street, and serves a number of residential areas such as Al Barsha and Al Barsha. Heights, and contributes to enhancing first- and last-mile trips, by connecting with the Dubai Internet City metro station, and commercial and service attractions in the region. The new bicycle path is unique in that it has two bridges, the first crossing Sheikh Zayed Road, and the second crossing Al Khail Road, with a width of five metres. Including three meters for the path for bicycles and electric scooters, and two meters for the pedestrian path. The bridge that crosses Al Khail Road is distinguished by its unique engineering design derived from the environment surrounding the bridge.

It is worth noting that the Hessa Street development project comes as a continuation of previous phases implemented by the Authority, which included the development and expansion of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Al Khail Streets, and the implementation of a bridge intersection linking Hessa Street, Al Khail Street, and the Al Barsha area with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street, serving traffic to and from the Al Barsha area via Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street, which provides free traffic movement in all directions, in addition to the areas subject to development surrounding the intersection. A bridge link was also implemented passing over Al Hodh Intersection, with a capacity of five lanes linking Al Yalayis Street coming from Jebel Ali and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street. Including three lanes towards Dubai and two lanes towards Abu Dhabi, with a total length of approximately two and a half kilometers.