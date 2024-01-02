The Roads and Transport Authority has awarded a contract for a road lighting project in 40 areas and streets, at a cost of 278 million dirhams, within the framework of the road lighting plan 2023-2026, to develop the integrated infrastructure of road network facilities, to keep pace with the continuous development witnessed by the Emirate of Dubai, and to accommodate the requirements of urban development. and population growth.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Authority, said: The road lighting plan 2023-2026 aims to raise the level of traffic safety and security for road users, including vehicles and pedestrians, and to achieve happiness for the residents and visitors of those areas. The selection of the areas took into account the fulfillment of traffic safety and safety requirements. The volume of traffic in those lands, and the rate of urban development.

He added: In order to achieve the Authority’s strategic objectives, the best practices in the field of energy conservation and supporting the green economy were adopted, and the latest smart and innovative technical solutions were employed in the sustainable lighting system, in a way that suits the climate environment in the UAE, as all new lighting will be using energy-saving lighting technology (LED). It has many characteristics compared to traditional lighting units, including reducing energy consumption by 55% and increasing its lifespan by 173%, which contributes to reducing the frequency of lamp replacement and reducing maintenance and operating costs.

Lighting plan

According to the road lighting plan, in 2023, the Authority began designing and implementing road lighting in Al Qusais Industrial Areas 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, Al Lusailly and Lahbab 1 and 2, and the project is currently in the final stages.

The current year, 2024, will witness illumination of roads without lights in Mirdif, Al Baraha, Oud Metha, Al Wahida, Al Hudaiba, Al Satwa, Abu Hail, and Al Bidda. Lighting will also be implemented in the areas of Umm Suqeim 1, 2, 3, Al Safa 1 and 2, Al Manara, Al Mariyal Reserve Street, and the road leading to To Al Minhad Air Base, and streets and parking lots in the Jumeirah areas, and the year 2025 will witness the lighting of roads in the areas of Umm Al Sheif, Al Sufouh First, Al Quoz Residential Areas 1 and 3, Nad Al Hamar, and Al Awir 2, and in 2026, there will be road lighting in the areas of Al Mamzar, Oud Al Muteena, And various streets and parking lots in Al Garhoud, Al Twar, Hassyan, Al Jafiliya, Al Marmoom, Al Qusais First and Second, Nad Al Sheba First, Al Warsan Second, Hind City, Business Bay, Umm Ramool, Ras Al Khor Industrial First and Second, and Ras Al Khor Industrial Street Third.