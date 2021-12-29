The Roads and Transport Authority has announced the working hours of all its services during the eve and holiday of the New Year 2022. The services of the authority include service provider centers (technical examination), customer happiness centers, parking for vehicles subject to tariffs, public transport buses, Dubai metro and tram, and marine transport means. Driving schools and institutes, and vehicle inspection and registration. The authority also stresses to the public the need to adhere to the precautionary measures and the need to adhere to wearing masks throughout the use of mass transportation.

Service provider centers (technical examination) will be closed on Saturday, January 1, 2022, and official working hours will resume on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Also, all customer happiness centers affiliated with the Roads and Transport Authority will be closed from Thursday, December 30, 2021 to Sunday, January 2, 2022, provided that Official working hours will resume on Monday, January 3, 2022, and the smart customer happiness centers in Umm Ramool, Al Manara, Deira, Al Barsha and the authority’s main building will work as usual around the clock.

All public parking will be free except for multi-storey parking on Saturday 1 January 2022.

The operating hours of the Dubai Metro, with its red and green lines, during the holiday will be as follows: (Friday, December 31, 2021) from 8:00 am to 12:00 (midnight). And (Saturday, January 1, 2022) from 12:00 midnight to 2:15 am (the next day). The operation will be on Sunday, according to the new service hours, from (8:00) in the morning until (1:15) in the morning of the next day.

The Dubai Tram operating hours (Friday, December 31, 2021) will be from 9:00 am to 12:00 (midnight). The tram will operate (Saturday, January 1, 2022) from 12:00 midnight to 1:00 am the following day. The operation will be on Sunday, according to the new service hours, from (9:00) in the morning until (1:00) in the morning of the next day.

The buses’ operating hours on Saturday, January 1, 2022 will be as follows: Main stations, such as the Gold Souk, from 4:50 in the morning until 1:22 in the following morning, and Al Ghubaiba station from 4:26 in the morning until 12:57 in the next morning.

As for sub-stations such as Satwa, buses will operate there from 4:45 am to 11:50 pm, with the exception of line C01, which will operate around the clock, and Al Qusais Station from 4:50 am until 12:04 am the next day, while buses will operate in Al Quoz Industrial Station from 5:02 am to 11:30 pm, as for Jebel Ali Station, it will operate from 4:58 am to 11:47 pm.

The metro feeder bus stations (Centerpoint, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Burj Khalifa, Abu Hail, Etisalat) will provide their services in conjunction with the operating hours and metro trips.

As for the working hours of cross-city buses and commercial buses, they will be as follows: The main stations, such as Al Ghubaiba, provide their services from 6:40 am to 10:20 pm, Union Square Bus Station from 4:25 am to 12:15 am today. Next, Deira City Center Station from 6:40 am to 11:30 pm, Al Sabkha Station from 6:30 am to 10:30 pm, Etisalat Metro Station from 6:00 am to 9:00 pm, Abu Hail Metro Station From 6:30 am to 10:35 pm, and Hatta Bus Station from 5:30 am to 9:30 pm.

The working hours of the external stations will be as follows: Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah from 5:30 am to 11:15 pm, and the Ajman Line from 5:30 am to 11:00 pm.

Here, we would like to draw the public’s attention that the free Expo bus service coming from other emirates to the Expo site will stop at 8:00 pm on New Year’s Eve December 31, 2021, while the free Expo bus service from within the Emirate of Dubai to the Expo site will stop at exactly one hour. 10:00 pm tonight.

The working hours of marine transportation will be as follows: Water Bus (Friday, December 31, 2021): Dubai Marina (BM1) Marina Mall – Marina Walk 12:00 noon – 8:00 pm Marina Promenade – Marina Mall Marina Terrace – Marina Walk 02:00 Noon – 8:00 pm Marina Mall – Bluewaters (BM3) 4:10 pm – 8:00 pm.

The working hours of the water bus (Saturday, January 1, 2022) will be as follows: Dubai Marina (BM1) Marina Mall – Marina Walk 12:00 pm – 11:45 pm Marina Promenade – Marina Mall Marina Terrace – Marina Walk 02:00 pm – 10:45 pm 45 PM Marina Mall – Bluewaters (BM3) 4:10 PM – 11:45 PM

The abra business hours will be Friday (December 31, 2021): Old Dubai Market – Baniyas (CR3) Al Fahidi – Al Sabkha (CR4) Al Fahidi – Deira Old Market (CR5) Baniyas – Seef (CR6) from 10:00 am to 8: 00 pm. And Old Dubai Souk – Al Fahidi – Al Seef (CR7) 3:15 pm – 8:00 pm Dubai Festival City – Dubai Creek Harbor (CR9) 02:00 pm – 8:00 pm Al Jaddaf – Dubai Festival City (BM2) 08:00 am – 8:00 pm and 12:30 am – 2:00 am the next day.

The abras will operate on Saturday (1 January 2022): Dubai Old Souk – Baniyas (CR3) 10:00 am – 11:50 pm, Al Fahidi – Al Sabkha (CR4) Al Fahidi – Deira Old Souk (CR5) 10:00 am – 11: 45 pm, Baniyas – Al Seef (CR6) 10:00 am – 12:20 the next morning, Dubai Old Market – Al Fahidi – Al Seef (CR7) 3:15 pm – 11:05 pm, Dubai Festival City – Dubai Creek Harbor ( CR9) 4:00 pm – 11:55 pm, Al Jaddaf – Dubai Festival City (BM2) 10:00 am – 11:50 pm and excursions from Sheikh Zayed Road Station (TR6) 4:00 pm – 11:00 pm.

Dubai Ferry will operate on Friday (December 31, 2021): Al Ghubaiba – Dubai Water Canal – Marina Mall (FR1) at 1:00 pm, excursions from Marina Mall (FR4) at 11:30 am and 4:30 pm. On Saturday (1 January 2022) Dubai Ferry will operate: Al Ghubaiba – Dubai Water Canal – Marina Mall (FR1) 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm Tourist trips from Al Seef (FR3) 4:30 pm Tourist trips from Marina Mall (FR4) ) 4:30 pm.

The water taxi is Friday (December 31, 2021) until Saturday (January 1, 2022), and it will be on request 12:00 noon – 08:00 pm, and the customer must book in advance.



