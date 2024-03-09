The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced the working hours of all its services during the holy month of Ramadan 1445 AH 2024 AD, including customer happiness centres, toll parking lots, public transport buses, the Dubai metro and tram, marine transport and service provider centers (technical inspection)..

Customer happiness centers

Umm Ramool – Deira – Al Barsha – Al Manara – Al Twar from Monday to Thursday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Friday from 9:00 am to 12:00 midday.

Note: The smart customer happiness centers in Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, Al Kifaf, and the Authority’s main building will operate as usual, around the clock..

Service Provider Centers (Technical Inspection)

Jebel Ali Registration: Monday to Thursday and Saturday: 07:00 AM to 04:00 PM. Friday: 07:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Sunday: closed. Hatta: Monday to Thursday and Saturday: 08:00 AM to 03:00 PM. Friday: 08:00 pm to 12:00 midnight. Sunday: closed. Al Qusais, Al Barsha, Al Warsan: Monday to Thursday and Saturday 08:00 am to 12:00 midnight, Friday morning period: 08:00 am to 12:00 noon. Friday evening period: 03:00 pm to 12:00 midnight. Sunday: closed.

Integrated Al Quoz, Wasel Al Jaddaf, Wasel Nad Al Hamar, Shamil Al Qusais, Shamel Muhaisnah, Shamel Nad Al Hamar, Shamil Al Aded, Tamam Al Kindi, Cars Al Mamzar, Cars Deira, Tasjeel Discovery, Integrated Al Awir, Renewal, Wasel Al Arabi Center, Al Mumayaz Al Barsha, Al Mumayaz Al Mizhar, Motor City Registration, Integrated Al Awir, Kwik Monday to Thursday and Saturday: Morning period: 08:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Evening period: 08:00 PM to 12:00 midnight. Friday morning period: 08:00 am to 12:00 noon. Friday evening period: 08:00 pm to 12:00 midnight. Sunday: closed.

Al Yalayis, Al Awir Registration, Al Twar Registration, Autopro Satwa, Autopro Al Mankhool: Monday to Thursday and Saturday, morning shift: 08:00 AM to 4:000 PM, evening shift: 08:00 PM to 12:00 midnight. Friday morning period: 08:00 am to 12:00 noon, Friday evening period: 08:00 pm to 12:00 midnight. Sunday morning period: 08:00 am to 04:00 pm. Sunday evening period: 08:00 pm to 12:00 midnight.

Metro

There is no change to the timings of the Red and Green Line stations. Monday to Thursday 05:00 am – 12:00 midnight. Friday 05:00 AM – 1:00 AM the next day. Saturday 05:00 AM – 12:00 AM, Sunday 08:00 AM – 12:00 AM.

Tram

There is no change to appointments. Monday to Thursday: 06:00 AM – 1:000 AM (next day). Sunday: 09:00 AM – 01:00 AM (next day).

“Dubai Bus”

“All lines feeding the metro will coincide with the metro’s working hours and trips.”

Dubai Bus (public buses) timings operate according to the days of the week from Monday to Friday 04:30 AM – 12:30 AM (next day). Saturday and Sunday: 06:00 AM – 1:000 AM (next day).

As for the inter-city bus lines that are currently operating, they are:: (E16) From Sabkha to Hatta, (E100) From Al Ghubaiba to Abu Dhabi, (E101) From Ibn Battuta to Abu Dhabi, (E102) From Ibn Battuta to Al Musaffah, (E201) From Al Ghubaiba to Al Ain, (E303) From Union Station to Jubail in Sharjah, (E306) From Al Ghubaiba to Jubail in Sharjah, (E307) From City Center Deira to Jubail in Sharjah, (E307A) From Abu Hail to Jubail in Sharjah, (E315) From Etisalat station to Muwaileh in Sharjah, (E400) From Union Station to Ajman, (E411) From Etisalat station to Ajman, and(E700) From Union Station to Fujairah.

Shipping

The lesson

Old Dubai Souq – Baniyas (CR3) Monday – Thursday: 09:00 AM – 11:25 PM. Friday: 09:00 AM – 12:00 AM the next day. Saturday – Sunday: 10:00 AM – 12:20 AM the next day. Al Fahidi – Sabkha (CR4) Monday – Thursday: 09:00 AM – 11:25 PM. Friday: 09:00 AM – 12:30 AM the next day. Saturday – Sunday: 10:00 AM – 12:30 AM the next day. Al Fahidi – Deira Old Market (CR5). Monday – Thursday: 09:00 AM – 11:25 PM. Friday: 09:00 AM – 12:20 AM the next day. Saturday – Sunday: 10:00 AM – 12:30 AM the next day. Baniyas – Al Seef (CR6). Monday – Thursday: 09:00 AM – 11:20 PM. Friday: 09:00 AM – 12:15 AM the next day. Saturday – Sunday: 10:00 AM – 12:10 AM the next day. Al Seef – Al Fahidi – Old Dubai Souq (CR7). Saturday – Sunday: 04:20 PM – 12:15 AM the next day. Dubai Festival City – Dubai Creek Harbour (CR9). Saturday – Sunday: 04:00 PM – 11:50 PM. Dubai Creek Harbour- Al Jaddaf (CR11). Monday – Thursday: 08:00 AM – 10:50 PM. Friday: 08:00 AM – 10:50 PM. Al Jaddaf – Dubai Festival City (BM2) 08:00 AM – 12:20 AM the next day. Tours in the Dubai Water Canal, Sheikh Zayed Marine Transport Station (TR6) 4:000 PM to 10:15 PM.

Water taxi

Dubai Marina (BM1) Marina Mall – Marina Walk. Monday – Thursday: 12:00 PM – 12:30 AM Next day – Full line: 04:00 PM – 10:30 PM. Friday – Sunday: 02:00 PM – 12:15 AM the next day. Full line: 04:00 PM – 11:05 PM. Marina Mall – Bluewaters (BM3). Monday – Thursday: 04:00 PM – 11:15 PM. Friday – Sunday: 05:00 PM – 12:15 AM the next day. By request 03:00 PM – 11:00 PM. The customer must book in advance – the operation is shut down at breakfast and Friday prayers.

Dubai Ferry

Al Ghubaiba – Dubai Water Canal (FR1) 01:00 pm and 8:000 pm. Dubai Water Canal – Al Ghubaiba (FR1) 02:25 pm and 09:25 pm. Dubai Water Canal – Bluewaters (FR2) 1:50 pm and 08:50 pm. Bluewaters – Marina Mall (FR2) 02:55 pm and 09:55 pm. Marina Mall – Bluewaters (FR2) 01:00 pm and 08:00 pm. Bluewaters – Dubai Water Canal (FR2) 01:20 Evening – 08:20 PM. Tourist trips from Marina Mall ((FR4 04:30 pm and 08:30 pm.

Al Ghubaiba (Dubai) – Sharjah Aquarium (Sharjah) (FR5) Monday – Thursday: 08:45 AM, 04:00 PM, 05:30 PM, and 10:05 PM. Friday – Sunday 03:15 PM, 05:30 PM, 08:15 PM and 11:25 PM. Sharjah Aquarium (Sharjah) – Al Ghubaiba (Dubai) (FR5) Monday – Thursday: 08:00 AM, 09:00 AM, 04:45 PM, and 08:00 PM. Friday – Sunday 3:15pm, 4:45pm, 7:30pm and 10:30pm.

Public parking

The tariff applies to all parking lots from Monday to Saturday, first period: 8:00 am – 6:00 pm. Second period: 8:00 pm – 12:00 midnight. Tecom area (parking with symbol(F: From 8:00 am – 6:00 pm. Multi-storey parking buildings operate 24 hours a day.