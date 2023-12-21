The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced the implementation of a new green initiative directed at delivery companies. This initiative is summarized in a plan to switch to the use of environmentally friendly electric bicycles in the order delivery sector.

The plan includes developing the infrastructure for the commercial transportation sector, amending licensing and registration requirements, in addition to developing projects for experimental charging stations to replace electric bicycle batteries, which will work in the delivery service sector to ensure achieving the desired goals of maintaining the sustainability of the energy required for these bicycles, which is clean energy. And environmentally friendly.

In detail, the Director of the Commercial Transport Activities Department at the Licensing Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority, Muhannad Khaled Al Muhairi, said: “This project comes within the framework of the tireless and continuous efforts made by the Authority to enhance and improve the performance and experiences of sustainable means of transport and provide more effective and more sustainable services in line with the Dubai Vision 2030 aimed at To reduce carbon emissions by 30%, in addition to this initiative is currently in line with the Year of Sustainability 2023.

Al Muhairi added: “This initiative aims to expand and enhance current and future commercial transportation services, in addition to accelerating the transition to zero-emission means of transportation, which contributes to enhancing corporate responsibility towards society in all its segments.”

He continued that the Roads and Transport Authority, in partnership with companies specialized in this field, has begun to take the first step to study and develop the optimal model of electric bicycles to be suitable and compatible with the nature of the work of the order delivery sector, in a step aimed at stimulating and encouraging companies operating in this field to adopt the use of means of transportation. Green environmentally friendly transportation.

The plan will include the establishment of charging stations distributed throughout the Emirate of Dubai to provide the capabilities for the gradual transformation of electric bicycles, which will undoubtedly contribute to reducing operational costs by reducing reliance on fossil fuel consumption and reducing negative driving behaviors by using the distinctive technology that electric bicycles possess and is superior to others. Its motorcycle counterpart, which will consequently reduce the rate of accidents.

The Director of the Commercial Transport Activities Department at the Licensing Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority concluded by saying: “The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai confirms its firm commitment to complying with the vision of its wise leadership and providing optimal solutions for the commercial transport sector, which contributes to raising the efficiency and effectiveness of means of transport and serves the strategic directions of the commercial transport sector. “