The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced the installation of two new toll gates, “Salik”, at the Business Bay crossing and Al Safa South on Sheikh Zayed Road, specifically in the area between Al Meydan and Umm Al Sheif Streets, for operational and regulatory purposes, where the toll payment is calculated once when crossing between Al-Safa gates, north and south, within one hour.

This comes as part of the Authority’s efforts to improve the flow of traffic on the road network in Dubai by redistributing traffic movements and directing them to alternative road axes such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Dubai – Al Ain Road, Ras Al Khor Street, and Manama Road, as well as using alternative Al Khor crossings. Such as the Infinity Bridge and Al Shindagha Tunnel, in addition to encouraging residents and visitors to use the less crowded road axes.

It is planned to operate the two aforementioned gates in November 2024, coinciding with the completion of the Al Khail Road development project, which includes the development of five intersections, including the implementation of braided ramps, and the implementation of rapid traffic solutions in two locations along Al Khail Road, in addition to the implementation of some improvements. Surface area at the intersections of First Al Khail Street with both Al Maidan and Emerald Streets.

The Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Authority, Mattar Al Tayer, said that the traffic toll gates are part of the transport policies that support road infrastructure projects and the public transportation system, as they contribute to distributing traffic to the various elements of the road network and achieving better utilization of those axes and elements. They also contribute Traffic toll policies encourage the shift to using mass transportation means such as the metro, buses, marine transportation, and flexible transportation, stressing that the previous traffic toll gates have proven their effectiveness in reducing the total time of trips in the emirate by about six million hours annually, and reducing the volume of traffic on the Al Maktoum and Al Garhoud bridges. By 26%, and reducing travel time on Sheikh Zayed and Al Ittihad Roads by 24%, in addition to increasing the number of mass transit users by about nine million passengers annually.

Al Tayer added that studies presented by international consultants concluded that it is necessary to install a gate at the Business Bay crossing and the Al Safa South Gate, which is an operational gate, provided that payment is made once when crossing between the two Al Safa gates “north and south within one hour,” to maintain traffic service levels. And absorb traffic volumes and control their density on the road network and intersections.

The Business Bay Crossing Gate will contribute to diverting traffic coming from Jebel Ali to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Emirates Streets, and reduce the volume of traffic on Al Khail Road to approximately 2,053 vehicles per hour, by up to 15%, and on Al Rabat Street to approximately 1,218 vehicles per hour, by up to 15%. 16%, and reducing traffic volume on Financial Center Street by about 5%. It also contributes to reducing the total travel time on the crowded part of Al Khail Street between Rabat and Ras Al Khor Streets by about 20,000 hours per day in both directions.

The installation of the Al Safa South Gate (operational) also contributes to reducing the volume of traffic turning right from Sheikh Zayed Road to Al Meydan Street by 15%, and reducing the volume of traffic from Al Meydan and Al Safa Streets to Sheikh Zayed Road by about 1,070 vehicles per hour, by 42%, and reducing the traffic volume. On Sheikh Zayed Road in the section between the Financial Center and Latifa Bint Hamdan Streets by 4%, in addition to achieving better use of First Al Khail and Al Asayel Streets by up to 4%.

Al Tayer said that the Authority has completed a wide package of huge projects, the value of which has exceeded 146 billion dirhams, the most important of which is the Dubai Metro, the longest metro system in the world without a driver, with a length of 90 kilometers, which has transported more than 90 kilometers since its operation on September 9, 2009 until the end of last year. Two billion passengers, and the Dubai Tram, which is 11 kilometers long, and developing and increasing the length of the bus line network from 2,095 kilometers to 3,967 kilometers (in both directions), in the period from 2006 to 2023, and providing a modern fleet of public transportation buses, which includes approximately 1,400 buses, distinguished by their conformity. In accordance with European specifications for low carbon emissions (Euro 6), and providing an integrated system of maritime transport that includes, in addition to the traditional abra, Dubai Ferry and water taxis, in addition to implementing a wide network of roads and bridges, the length of the road network increased from 8,715 lane kilometers in 2006 to 18,886 lane-kilometres in 2023, and last year witnessed the opening of a number of vital road projects, the most important of which are: Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan Street, Ras Al Khor Street within the Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Corridor Development Project, and Falcon Intersection within the Shindagha Corridor Development Project. And the completion of internal roads in a number of residential areas.

He stressed that this year will witness the awarding of a contract for the project to implement the Blue Line of the Dubai Metro, which is 30 kilometers long, including 15.5 kilometers underground and 14.5 kilometers above ground level, and includes 14 stations, including three transitional stations. The authority will also complete the implementation of a number of projects. Vital roads, the most important of which are: the Al Shindagha Axis development project, the development of the Junn Al Sabkha intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, the development of Hessa Street and Umm Suqeim Street, the start of implementation of the bridges leading to the entrances to the Dubai Islands from the Bur Dubai side, the bridges leading to Dubai Harbour, and internal road projects in A number of residential areas, in addition to keeping pace with future trends in the fields of transportation and roads, such as developing flexible and shared means of transportation, promoting sustainable means of transportation, digital transformation, the fourth industrial revolution, self-driving transportation for passengers and goods transportation, and others.

The most important completed road projects

. Business Bay Crossing: It consists of 13 lanes and is considered the first vital project completed by the Authority. It was opened in 2007.

. Increasing the number of lanes at the Dubai Creek crossings from 19 lanes in 2006 to 54 lanes in 2023.

. The number of vehicle bridges and tunnels increased from 129 in 2006 to 1,070 in 2023.

. Al Garhoud Bridge: It consists of 14 lanes, 15 meters high.

. “Infinity” Bridge: It is one of the distinctive projects from a design standpoint, with its arch that rises 42 meters and is based on infinity in its idea. It is 295 meters long and consists of 12 lanes, in addition to a three-meter wide bicycle path.

. Expansion of Al Maktoum Bridge, to 11 lanes.

. The Shindagha Axis Development Project, which includes developing 15 intersections with a length of 13 kilometers, at a cost of 5.3 billion dirhams.

. Development of Al Khawaneej Axis: It included the development of four intersections on Al Khawaneej Road, the most important of which is the construction of a 680-metre-long tunnel, with a capacity of three lanes in each direction, and a bridge over Emirates Road towards the Al Awir area, with a length of 201 metres.

. Implementing the Tripoli Corridor, to connect Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and the Emirates Streets, with a length of 12 kilometers, and a capacity of 12 thousand vehicles per hour in both directions.

. The development of Dubai – Al Ain Road, which included the development of six major intersections. The total length of the bridges and their slopes reached 11,500 meters, and the expansion of the street from three lanes to six lanes, with a length of 17 kilometers. The total capacity of the bridges is estimated at more than 36 thousand vehicles per hour. The street's capacity is 24,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.

. Developing Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Corridor by implementing two-kilometre-long bridges, and expanding Ras Al Khor Street from four lanes in each direction to six lanes in each direction, with a length of eight kilometres, contributed to increasing the capacity from 8,000 to 12,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.

. Roads and bridges leading to the Expo site: It included the implementation of roads with a length of 138 lanes – kilometers and the development of intersections that included 64 bridges, more than 13 kilometers in length, and five tunnels with a length of 450 metres.

. The first intersection on Sheikh Zayed Road is the largest intersection in Dubai, and the total length of the bridges is more than three kilometers.

. Arabian Ranches Intersection: The bridges are 2.4 km long.

. Expanding and developing Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road from three lanes to six lanes in each direction, and its capacity is estimated at about 24 thousand vehicles per hour in both directions.

. Expansion and development of Emirates Road, 72 km long, with a capacity of six lanes in each direction.

Important step

SALIC, the exclusive operator of toll gates in Dubai, announced that it has received a commission from the Roads and Transport Authority to install two new toll gates with the aim of improving the flow of traffic on the road network in the emirate by redistributing traffic movements and directing them to alternative road axes. She confirmed that the locations of the two gates were chosen based on extensive studies conducted by the authority with the aim of managing traffic distribution and reducing congestion by redirecting part of the traffic to wider alternative roads, which facilitates movement for all vehicle drivers in Dubai, and with their expected start of operation in November 2024, similar to the two gates. Al Mamzar North and South, Al Safa South Gate will be connected to the existing Al Safa Gate (“Al Safa North”), where toll fees will be charged once if drivers pass through both gates within one hour in the same direction.

Salik CEO, Ibrahim Sultan Al-Haddad, said: “The addition of the two new toll gates in two locations that are witnessing increasing crowding constitutes the latest station in our growth stages that we announced during the company’s initial public offering, and our partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority in launching the two gates is an important step.” Another step in our journey towards enhancing Dubai’s transportation infrastructure by providing smart and sustainable transportation solutions.”

He stressed that the addition of the two new toll gates will contribute to improving mobility in general throughout the city of Dubai, and increasing the smoothness and efficiency of movement for road users.

According to the concession agreement signed with the Authority, SALIC will supervise the basic civil works necessary to build and maintain the toll gates, with the exclusive right to operate them until June 2071. The Authority expects the Business Bay Crossing Gate to contribute to improving traffic congestion by a rate ranging between 12-15% on Al Khail Road. Reducing traffic by 10-16% through Al Rabat Street, and redistributing traffic on the Al Maktoum and Al Garhoud bridges and Ras Al Khor Street.

It is also expected that Al Safa South Gate will reduce the volume of traffic when turning right from Sheikh Zayed Road to Al Meydan Street by 15%, and improve traffic flow on the Financial Centre, First Al Khail and Al Asayel streets.

With the launch of the two new gates, SALIC expects to witness an increase in the number of trips generating annual revenues.

2 billion passengers have been transported by the Dubai Metro since its opening on 9/9/2009.

The length of the bus network will be 3,967 kilometers in 2023, and 1,400 buses will be provided in accordance with the latest European specifications.