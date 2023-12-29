The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced the implementation of a new tariff for opening the taxi service meter and the Hala electronic reservation service at specific locations and periods. The tariff for opening the meter will be 20 dirhams at major event locations such as international exhibitions and conferences (the mall, Expo City, and the village). Global), and will be applied on the days of major events.

The flexible tariff will be applied, with an increase of up to a maximum of 100%, on Hala’s electronic reservation services, in locations where fireworks displays are held only, from 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 31, 2023, until 6 a.m. the next day, Monday, January 1. 2024. The cost of opening the meter for regular taxis will be (20) dirhams at these locations and times. Taking into account that the application of tariff changes may include some areas affected by the plan for road closures during New Year’s events, which was previously announced by the authority.