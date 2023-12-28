The Roads and Transport Authority has announced the working hours for all its services during the New Year’s Eve and holiday 2024. Working hours include customer happiness centres, toll-paid vehicle parks, public transport buses, the Dubai Metro and Tram, marine transport means, and service provider centers (technical vehicle inspection). .

Service Providers Centers (Technical Inspection):

Service provider centers will be closed on Monday, January 1, 2024, and official working hours will resume on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Customer happiness centers

All RTA customer happiness centers will be closed on Monday, January 1, 2024, and the smart customer happiness centers in Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, Al Kifaf, and the RTA’s main building will operate as usual around the clock.

Dubai Metro

The operating hours of the Dubai Metro, with its red and green lines from December 31, 2023 to January 1, 2024, will be as follows: Sunday, December 31, 2023 from 8:00 am to 11:59 pm. Monday, January 1, 2024 from 12:00 midnight – 11:59 pm.

Dubai Tram

The Dubai Tram's operating hours will be from December 31, 2023 to January 1, 2024, as follows: Sunday, December 31, 2023 from 9:00 am to 11:59 pm. Monday, January 1, 2024 from 12:00 midnight to 1:00 am the next day.

Public buses

(Dubai Bus): Monday to Thursday from 4:30 am – 12:30 am the next day. All metro bus lines will coincide with metro operating times and trips.

Intercity buses: (E16) from Al Sabkha to Hatta, (E100) from Al Ghubaiba to Abu Dhabi, (E101) from Ibn Battuta to Abu Dhabi, (E102) from Al Jafiliya to Musaffah District, (E201) from Al Ghubaiba to Al Ain, (E303) from Etihad Station to Jubail in Sharjah, (E306) from Al Ghubaiba to Jubail in Sharjah, (E307) from City Center Deira to Jubail in Sharjah, (E307A) from Abu Hail to Jubail in Sharjah, (E315) from Etisalat Station to Muwailih in Sharjah, (E400) from Union Station to Ajman, (E411) from Etisalat Station to Ajman and (E700) from Union Station to Fujairah.

The two lines below will be diverted only during the period from December 29, 2023 to January 1, 2024: (E100) to start from Ibn Battuta Station to Abu Dhabi, and line (E102) to start from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to Musaffah District.

Shipping

Traditional lessons

Sunday, December 31, 2023.. Old Dubai Souq – Baniyas (CR3) 11:00 am – 8:00 pm. Al Fahidi – Al Sabkha (CR4) 11:00 am – 8:00 pm. Al Fahidi – Deira Old Souq (CR5) 11:00 am – 8:00 pm. Baniyas – Seef (CR6) 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM and 12:30 AM – 2:00 AM. Old Dubai Souq – Al Fahidi – Seef (CR7) 3:10 PM – 8:00 PM. Dubai Festival City – Dubai Creek Harbor (CR9) 4:00pm-8:00pm. Al Jaddaf – Dubai Festival City (BM2) 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM and 12:30 AM – 2:00 AM.

There will be no tourist flights from Sheikh Zayed Road Station (TR6). BM1 Dubai Marina: Marina Promenade – Marina Mall – Marina Walk – Marina Terrace and Marina Mall – Marina Walk 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM. Marina Promenade – Marina Mall 3:55 pm – 8:00 pm. Marina Terrace – Marina Walk 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm. The entire line is 3:55 PM – 8:00 PM and 12:30 AM – 2:00 AM (next day).

Monday, January 1, 2024

Old Dubai Souk – Baniyas (CR3) 11:00 am – 10:45 pm. Al Fahidi Al Sabkha (CR4) 11:00 AM – 11:25 PM. Al Fahidi – Deira Old Souq (CR5)

11:00 AM – 11:15 PM. Baniyas – Seef (CR6) 11:00 am – 12:00 midnight (next day). Old Dubai Souq – Al Fahidi – Seef (CR7) 3:10pm-10:55pm. Dubai Festival City – Dubai Creek Harbor (CR9) 4:00pm – 11:50pm. Al Jaddaf – Dubai Festival City (BM2) 10:00 AM – 11:50 PM. Tourist trips from Sheikh Zayed Road Station 4:00 pm – 11:00 pm (TR6).





BM1 Dubai Marina: Marina Promenade – Marina Mall – Marina Walk – Marina Terrace Marina Mall – Marina Walk 12:00 PM – 11:05 PM. Marina Promenade – Marina Mall 3:55 pm – 10:00 pm. Marina Terrace – Marina Walk 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM. Full line 3:55pm – 9:40pm.





Dubai Ferry

Sunday, December 31, 2023

Al Ghubaiba – Dubai Water Canal (direction to Marina Mall) (FR1) 1:00 pm. Dubai Water Canal – Al Ghubaiba (FR1) 2:25 pm. Dubai Water Canal – Bluewaters (FR2) 1:50 pm. Bluewaters – Marina Mall (FR2) 2:50 pm. Marina Mall – Bluewaters (FR2) 1:00 PM. Bluewaters – Dubai Water Canal (FR2) 1:15 pm. Tourist trips from Marina Mall 4:30 (FR4) pm. Al Ghubaiba Dubai – Sharjah Aquarium (FR5) 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm. Sharjah Aquarium – Al Ghubaiba Dubai (FR5) 2:00 PM, 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM

Monday, January 1, 2024

Al Ghubaiba – Dubai Water Canal (direction to Marina Mall) (FR1) 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm. Dubai Water Canal – Al Ghubaiba (FR1) 2:25pm and 7:25pm. Dubai Water Canal – Bluewaters (FR2) 1:50 pm and 6:50 pm. Bluewaters – Marina Mall (FR2) 2:50 pm and 7:50 pm. Marina Mall – Bluewaters (FR2) 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm. Bluewaters – Dubai Water Canal (FR2) 1:15 pm and 6:15 pm. Tourist trips from Marina Mall (FR4)

4:30 pm. Al Ghubaiba Dubai – Sharjah Aquarium (FR5) 3:00 PM, 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM. Sharjah Aquarium – Al Ghubaiba Dubai (FR5) 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm.

Water taxi

Sunday, December 31, 2023

Marina Mall – Bluewaters 4:15 PM – 8:00 PM (BM3) On Request 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM. The customer must book in advance.

Monday, January 1, 2024

Marina Mall – Bluewaters (BM3) 4:15 PM – 11:25 PM and 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM upon request. The customer must book in advance.

Public parking:

All public parking will be free except for (multi-storey parking) during the New Year’s holiday, Monday, January 1, 2024, and the tariff application will resume on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.