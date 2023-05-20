The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced the extension of the closure of the floating bridge in both directions until further notice, in order to conduct technical tests and verify the main maintenance works of the bridge.

The authority called for the use of alternative roads, which are Al Maktoum Bridge, Infinity Bridge, Al Garhoud Bridge, and the Mamzar Street exit for those coming from Al Ittihad Street, in addition to the main roads and axes such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street and Emirates Road.