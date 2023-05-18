The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority has announced the addition of new delivery services to customers, including delivery of driving licenses and vehicle ownership within two hours of receiving confirmation of transaction procedures within Dubai only, in addition to same-day delivery in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, and a new service has been added to deliver International shipments to customers outside the UAE.
