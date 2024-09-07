The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has continued its efforts to support and assist small and medium-sized enterprise owners in the emirate, by involving them in the initiatives and projects it implements, thus confirming its commitment to enhancing the role of such projects in the local economy of the emirate.

During 2023, the Authority provided support to 41 small and medium-sized companies, with a total of 218 transactions, an increase of 47% compared to 2022, which recorded only 148 transactions.

Ahmed Mahboob, CEO of the Corporate Administration Sector at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, said that the Authority has provided owners of small and medium enterprises with a package of privileges that include facilities in initial guarantees and tender document fees, with the aim of enhancing their participation in various economic activities.

He added that the Authority is currently studying new initiatives to grant additional privileges to small and medium-sized enterprises, which will be announced soon, in confirmation of its ongoing commitment to supporting this vital sector.

He pointed out the diversity of areas of cooperation between the Authority and small and medium enterprises, which include vital sectors such as roads, information technology, hospitality, guarding, and security, as the Roads and Transport Authority invites small and medium enterprises to apply for all projects it offers, with priority given to those whose qualifications match the needs of those projects.

He explained that the Authority’s support for small and medium enterprises is not limited to contracts and purchases only, but also includes other areas such as investment, noting that among the initiatives launched by the Authority in this context is providing spaces at bus stations for members of the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development, with the aim of supporting youth projects.

The Roads and Transport Authority allows small and medium-sized companies to view available opportunities through its website, and create an account on it, which enables these companies to access the supplier and investor management system, and follow up on future tender plans.