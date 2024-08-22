Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has confirmed that as part of its efforts to develop the marine transport system and its vision to provide easy and sustainable means of transportation for Dubai’s residents and visitors, the Authority has started operating the world’s first electric abra, manufactured using 3D printing technology, and with a capacity of 20 passengers..

The Authority explained that the abra will operate at the Sheikh Zayed Road Marine Transport Station on the line (TR6).

Last July, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai launched the trial operation of the world’s first electric abra, manufactured using 3D printing technology in cooperation with the private sector. It can accommodate 20 passengers, and its design and manufacture took into account the preservation of the abra’s heritage identity..

This initiative contributes to supporting the government’s efforts to achieve the Dubai 3D Printing Strategy, reduce the manufacturing time of abras by 90%, reduce manufacturing costs by 30%, reduce operating and maintenance costs by 30%, and support the Authority’s strategy for environmental sustainability of marine transport..

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said that the trial run of the electric ferry manufactured using 3D printing technology.

He pointed out that the project to develop the heritage abra stations comes within the framework of the comprehensive plan set by the Authority to develop the marine transport system, which is a vital means of transport in the Emirate of Dubai, and constitutes a qualitative addition to the marine transport sector in the Emirate of Dubai.

He also pointed out that the abra has many unique technical features, as it includes the longest monocoque structure printed using 3D printing technology, with a length of 11 metres and a width of 3.1 metres, and operates with an electric propulsion system with two 10-kilowatt motors with lithium batteries.

It will be operated at Sheikh Zayed Road Marine Transport Station on the line (TR6)During the trial operation, the performance of the ferry will be monitored and compared to the current 20-passenger ferry made of fibreglass..